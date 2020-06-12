HOUSTON — A group of congressional lawmakers wants to ban police from using tear gas, which was deployed against peaceful demonstrators protesting George Floyd's death, in the latest effort to restrict law enforcement's use of chemical and other "less lethal" weapons on civilians.
Federal funding would be denied to police agencies that refuse to comply with the ban and dispose of tear gas in their arsenal under legislation to be proposed Thursday by Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Mark Takano of California and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia of Illinois.
"Last week, people were just so shocked to see this administration tear-gas its own people. Tear gas is a chemical weapon that is used in war," Ocasio-Cortez said during a phone call with the other lawmakers and the Los Angeles Times this week. "It is one of the most basic steps we can take."
Police are supposed to follow manufacturers' instructions and deploy tear gas when people have a clear exit route, but that did not appear to be the case in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and other sites of recent peaceful protests where participants and journalists were injured.
A White House spokeswoman has denied that tear gas was used against protesters in Washington as police cleared a park in advance of a visit by President Trump to a nearby church last week.
"The administration denied they were using it, but indeed they found there were cartridges marked 'CS,'" another term for tear gas, Takano said.
The lawmakers said they were proposing the ban this week to protect civilians from the long-term respiratory effects of tear gas that could put them at added risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if they are gassed and then arrested and held together.