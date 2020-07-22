Lawyer kills NJ judge's son, wounds husband

The gunman, dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, who shot and critically wounded the husband of a federal judge in New Jersey and killed her son, is an anti-feminist lawyer who recently had a case before the judge, according to reports.
After knocking on the North Brunswick, New Jersey, home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and riddling her husband and son with bullets, the killer appears to have taken his life near Liberty, New York, according to ABC.
The killer was men's rights activist and attorney Roy Den Hollander, 72, according to the Daily Beast.
Salas' husband Mark Anderl, a 63-year-old criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor, remains in stable condition in an area hospital. Her 20-year-old son Daniel died at the scene.
Anderl answered a knock on the door of the family's house on a quiet tree-lined street in North Brunswick about 5 p.m. Sunday, NBC reported. Daniel Anderl was shot when he came to his father's aid.
Salas was appointed to the federal bench nine years ago by President Barack Obama. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve on a federal bench in New Jersey. Previously, she was a magistrate judge and a public defender.
She had recently been appointed to preside over a case involving Deutsche Bank and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in a federal lockup while awaiting trial for sexually abusing dozens of young women.
Among those shocked by the attack was U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
"On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I send my deepest condolences to Judge Salas and her family on the death of their son and wish her husband a swift and complete recovery," Barr said in a statement.
The investigation is likely to focus on any ties between Salas and Hollander.
According to court documents, Hollander was a lawyer in a case pending before Salas challenging the military's male-only draft. The self-described "anti-feminist" had railed against the gender-based service requirement, which he described as an attack on men's rights.
Hollander was taken off of the case in June 2019. The plaintiff hired a new attorney.
Hollander had attached himself to other so-called male oppression crusades. A Manhattan Supreme Court judge said Hollander was not the victim of age and gender discrimination in 2010 when a bouncer at Amnesia nightclub told him to pay up, while letting a young lady in for free.
"There's no justice for guys in this day and age," Hollander said at the time.