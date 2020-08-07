Left-wing candidates are racking up victories in Democratic primaries, presenting both an opportunity and challenge to presumed presidential nominee Joe Biden as he seeks to run as a moderate alternative to President Donald Trump.
The latest example of the liberal surge came this week in a primary race in Missouri, where Cori Bush, a 44-year-old Black Lives Matter activist, defeated Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr., 64, the heir to a St. Louis political dynasty, for a reliably Democratic House seat.
Bush is the fifth left-wing Democrat to oust an incumbent member of Congress from her party since the start of Trump's presidency – including three this year – and her victory came as a welcome jolt for liberal activists working to challenge entrenched Democrats. A constellation of liberal organizations that helped push Bush to victory are now turning their focus on defeating other establishment figures, such as Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the powerful chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.
In another race in Michigan on Tuesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib easily fended off a primary challenger for her Detroit House seat – virtually ensuring her return to Congress as a member of the self-described "Squad" of younger minority female House Democrats seeking to push the party's policies to the left.
"They counted us out," Bush told supporters Tuesday night at her St. Louis campaign office. "They called me – I'm just the protester, I'm just the activist with no name, no title and no real money. That's all they said that I was. But St. Louis showed up today."