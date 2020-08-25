Lightning likely to ignite new blazes in California

Zachary Handl pleaded with law enforcement for a half-hour to go get his belongings – his "show" guitar, the custom-tailored suit, his late grandmother's sketches. He had been away, camping.
The official blocking the road to Ben Lomond was firm, though, Handl said. The fire was too close. No one was getting in.
On Sunday, the 36-year-old had heard that his neighborhood was intact. But he was watching the weather.
"It's kind of a waiting game right now," he said. "Because even – whether or not my house or either of my parents' houses are still there ... with this next round of thunderstorms ... they might not be."
Californians are bracing for more lightning that could spark ferocious new blazes as wildfires nearing record size continue to burn largely uncontained. In little more than a week, storms have set off hundreds of fires and given rise to the second- and third-largest blazes in California's history. More than 1.1 million acres have burned since Aug. 15, according to the state's firefighting agency, Cal Fire, making the fires' footprint larger than Rhode Island.
The acreage that has burned in nine days is unprecedented in a "single fire siege," said Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynnette Round. The fires have prompted the displacement of more than 100,000 people and fouled the air quality across California and as far downwind as the Midwest.
Thunderstorms are anticipated Sunday and Monday as moisture from what was once Hurricane Genevieve streams northeastward, where it will encounter intense August heat over Central and Northern California. The storms are expected to produce lightning strikes but little rain, which, given the extremely dry vegetation at the end of the summer dry season, is capable of touching off new fires.