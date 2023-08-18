Numerous lightning-induced fires are erupting in Northern California as thunderstorms pepper the region amid a scorching heat wave.
Both red-flag warnings for high fire danger and excessive-heat warnings are in effect from far Northern California into Oregon, and the Weather Service is warning that any fires that develop "have a high probability of spreading rapidly." More ignitions are possible through Thursday, with a chance of storms lingering into the weekend.
"When we issue red flags like this, that's the primary concern - that you'll have so many fires starting that resources could easily be overwhelmed," said Brian Nieuwenhuis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Medford, Ore.
Given the hot, unstable conditions, thunderstorm updrafts can intensify any blazes already burning. Outflow winds between 40 and 60 mph - essentially the exhaust from thunderstorms - are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, potentially causing dangerous fire spread. Temperatures of up to 110 degrees are expected in the valleys, while mountainous areas would reach into the upper 80s and 90s - well above normal for the area.
On Tuesday, the Head Fire erupted in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border, quickly growing to 2,700 acres and forcing urgent evacuations in nearby communities. There is no containment yet on the fire.
"Fires can take over those updrafts and sort of create their own weather," Nieuwenhuis said. "When that happens, those fires can burn pretty quickly."
The Klamath National Forest reported that the fire formed a pyrocumulus cloud and was burning with "extreme fire behavior."
"Lightning strikes in the last 24 hours have resulted in an extremely dynamic situation across the forest," said an update on Inciweb, an interagency fire information portal.
The Head Fire is burning to the west of last summer's McKinney Fire, which spread quickly under similar stormy and hot conditions in late July 2022. That blaze ballooned into a fire-generated thunderstorm, growing nearly 40,000 acres in less than 24 hours. It killed four people and destroyed 185 structures. It was one of the state's most intense fires of the year.
The fire threat remains high in Northern California this summer even after an exceptional year for heavy rain and snow in much of the state. While heavy precipitation erased the drought over large areas, the very northern part of California is "abnormally dry," according to the latest federal Drought Monitor.
Northern California saw nearly 900 lightning strikes Tuesday with only light rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch across most areas, according to forecasters at the Northern California Geographic Area Coordination Center in Redding.
Because of the potential for erratic winds and extreme fire behavior, there is also a concern about the safety of firefighters who might be battling any existing fires.
"We have right now 20 confirmed fires here on the Klamath; our neighbors also have numerous fires," said Jennifer Erickson, public information officer for the Klamath National Forest. "We're anticipating additional lightning coming in, so resources are in high demand, and we are competing with other fires to get them."
While lightning fires aren't unusual for the region this time of year, this situation is especially difficult because of the hot weather this week, she said.
A Type 1 incident management team, which is usually assigned to the most serious blazes and includes a trained fire meteorologist, is headed to the fire. Erickson said any hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail should avoid the area from Etna Summit to the Oregon border.
Thunderstorm chances will linger into the weekend, but the storms are expected to trend wetter, with a diminishing threat of new fires.