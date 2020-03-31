As a mysterious respiratory illness tore through China and other countries in mid-January, Kyle Coleman, an emergency management coordinator in Texas, took inventory of his team's personal protective gear at a warehouse in Bexar County.
The hazmat suits and gloves were in good condition. Some of the respirator masks had expired. Three pallets of hand sanitizer seemed like enough because they seldom used more than one pallet a year.
Over several weeks in January, Coleman followed the outbreak of the novel coronavirus: the first death reported in China on Jan. 11, the spread to Thailand and Japan, and then the first U.S. case in Washington state confirmed on Jan. 21.
The next day, President Donald Trump, in an interview on CNBC, assured the public: "We have it totally under control."
But Coleman thought it was only a matter of time before it arrived in Bexar County, home to nearly 2 million residents, including those in the city of San Antonio. So on Jan. 23, Coleman purchased another 25,000 respirator masks.
"You would read one story one day, and then you get another story the next day, and it wasn't the same message coming out," Coleman said. "But it kind of looked like it was bad, so we started ordering supplies."
Coleman's decision to order more masks while they were still available would prove critical. His action was part of a patchwork mobilization by some local emergency management and public health officials to fight the virus even as Trump publicly downplayed its emerging threat.
In mid-January in New York, Westchester County officials identified staff members who would need personal protective equipment. On Jan. 21, state officials in Tallahassee, Florida, placed orders for masks, gowns and respirators. On Jan. 27, San Francisco ramped up its emergency operations center. In other communities nationwide, emergency management officials dusted off pandemic plans that had been in place since the 2009 outbreak of H1N1.
Differences in response
Across the country, state and local officials, frustrated by what they described as a lack of leadership in the White House and an absence of consistent guidance from federal agencies, took steps on their own to prepare for the pandemic and protect their communities. In some cases, these actions preceded federal directives by days or even weeks as local officials sifted through news reports and other sources of information to educate themselves about the risks posed by the coronavirus.
In other instances, cities and counties wrestled with how to handle individuals who tested positive or were placed under mandatory quarantine, and in the end, who was going to pay for it all. With scant information about the virus and no warnings against large gatherings, cities such as New Orleans moved ahead in February with massive celebrations that may have turned them into hot spots for the virus.
The Washington Post interviewed 33 emergency managers, public health officials, local leaders and consultants in 14 communities across the country. Some local officials defended the federal government's response, saying it was hard to anticipate the size and scope of the risk.
"It's real hard to criticize what they were doing because this is new for everybody," said Fort Worth, Texas, Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican. "And it's really hard to be a leader and make those tough decisions, and nobody predicted that we'd be where we are now."
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Judd Deere, a spokesman for the White House, said the president took "decisive action" to close borders, expand testing and accelerate the development of a vaccine.
"This president has taken an unmatched approach to communicating and working with our nation's governors and local officials to guarantee they have the resources they need and the ability to make the best on-the-ground decisions for their communities," he wrote in a statement.
'They didn't move fast enough'
Now, New York and other cities are beset by a growing number of infected people, a shortage of supplies and strained hospitals. These are the harsh realities that local emergency responders and public health officials had feared from the start.
"The leader in global pandemics and protecting the United States starts at the federal level," said Nick Crossley, the director of emergency management in Hamilton County, Ohio, and past president of the U.S. Council of International Association of Emergency Managers.
He praised Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for taking bold steps early, including declaring a state of emergency when there were three reported cases on March 9, four days before the federal government followed suit. Thirty states had declared a state of emergency by the time Trump declared a national emergency on March 13.
"They didn't move fast enough," said Crossley, of the federal government. "And what you've seen is more local and state officials sounding the alarm.
"We needed a national response to this event."