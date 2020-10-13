Louisiana surveys devastation and wonders how much aid it can expect

LAKE CHARLES, La. — As floodwaters from Hurricane Delta receded from this city, the largest in southwestern Louisiana to be severely hit by two hurricanes in six weeks, residents and city officials on Sunday were still surveying the damage of compounding crises and wondering how much federal help they can count on.
Power had returned in many neighborhoods, and some traffic lights were working again. Some outlying areas were still underwater after a double dose of storm surge from Delta on Friday and Hurricane Laura in August, though water levels had lowered across the city.
Statewide, almost half of power outages stemming from Delta had been restored by Sunday evening, officials said, after peaking at nearly 690,000 – more than during Laura. But in a testament to the storms' lasting devastation, more than 9,000 Louisianans remained in shelters; most of them were displaced by Hurricane Laura and still need temporary housing, authorities say.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency promised to deliver alternative housing for residents whose homes were destroyed in Laura by mid-October, said Mayor Nic Hunter in an interview Sunday, and the agency said that will still be the case after Delta.
The amount of financial assistance this besieged city of 78,000 residents will receive from the federal government is uncertain, Hunter said. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor declined to provide assurances that the city will receive full reimbursement for municipal costs incurred during the hurricane, Hunter said.
The federal government provided full reimbursement in extreme cases before, the mayor said, including after Hurricanes Rita and Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.
"To have us go through what we are going through right now, and to be treated differently than Michael was in 2018, to me it's going to be a slap in the face," Hunter said.
In response Sunday, FEMA said public assistance in disaster areas typically covers 75% of expenses.
"FEMA is not able to change the cost-share amount," the agency responded in a statement. "Only the president and Congress have the ability to adjust the cost-share percentages."