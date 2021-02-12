MINNEAPOLIS (The Washington Post) – The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a rural Minnesota health clinic Tuesday is facing multiple charges, including murder, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as disturbing new details emerged about the man's history of threatening and erratic behavior toward medical workers and others in the community.
Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he plans to charge Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and possession of explosive or incendiary devices in connection with the shooting that killed one person and injured four.
The complaint is expected to be filed before Ulrich's first court appearance in the case, scheduled for Thursday morning.
"I will aggressively prosecute Ulrich for this horrible crime and the pain he caused to the victims, their families and the entire community," Lutes said in a statement.
The announcement came as the victim who died was identified as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old mother of two who worked as a medical assistant.
"She was the glue that held our family together. She was the captain of my ship," her husband, Donald Overbay, said in an interview. He said he had told his children, "Mommy's not coming home anymore."
Three other victims remained hospitalized at North Memorial Health Hospital near Minneapolis – one in critical condition and two upgraded to fair, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A fifth victim was treated and released Tuesday.
The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic remained closed Wednesday as investigators including agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continued to examine the building for evidence.
Ulrich was arrested at the scene, according to police, who later described him as someone with a long history of "conflict" with local law enforcement and who was known to have a grudge against local medical workers, including at the clinic he targeted.
Ulrich's brother, Richard, told The Washington Post earlier this week that Gregory Ulrich had worked in construction and became addicted to opioids a few years ago after he had back surgery for an old injury he had suffered on the job. He said his brother was angry and upset that doctors had stopped giving him prescriptions for the medication.
Court and police records document Ulrich's long history of threats and erratic behavior and raised fresh questions Wednesday about why law enforcement – who said Tuesday that they had recent encounters with him – didn't consider him more of a threat.
Officials declined to respond to those questions Wednesday.
Records show that Ulrich's former doctor filed a restraining order against him in 2018, complaining of harassing phone calls in which Ulrich threatened to shoot or blow up medical facilities.
"His intent was to create enough of a sensation to get public recognition that would warrant at least 30 years in jail (and) possibly a straight jacket," a December 2018 court filing reads. "(Ulrich) stated he had practiced different scenarios (and) he was testing how to get through security with a length of steel since he knew he had only seconds after getting past security to achieve his goal."
Ulrich told police he was "telling the doctor about his dreams and that he would not really do anything." But records show he violated the restraining order a few weeks later, spurring more legal action. According to court records, Ulrich signaled his intent to enter a guilty plea in May 2019, possibly earning him up to 90 days in jail.
Shortly before his June 2019 sentencing hearing, a Wright County court agent charged with investigating Ulrich's sentencing conditions sent a note to the judge alerting him that Ulrich had applied for a gun permit. He recommended the defendant "not be allowed to have use of or possession of any dangerous weapons or firearms as a condition of his probation."
A few days later, Wright County District Judge Stephen Halsey postponed Ulrich's sentencing hearing and ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation, questioning whether he was mentally competent to proceed in the case.
According to records, Ulrich did not show up for at least two appointments scheduled over several months with a Minneapolis doctor assigned to the case. "The defendant stated he is unable to meet with (the doctor) or talk to her because he is in too much pain and cannot leave his couch," a representative of the doctor said in an October 2019 letter to the judge.
After Ulrich refused to undergo examination at the courthouse, the judge later arranged for a court-appointed psychologist to go to his home. Although the results of the analysis were not disclosed in court records, prosecutors filed notice in April that the case was dismissed because the "defendant was found mentally incompetent to proceed."
Yet even as that case was dismissed, Buffalo police records show they investigated Ulrich on other harassment complaints, including one filed by staff at the Zion Lutheran Church after they reported receiving a threatening letter and at least one visit from him. The pastor and other staff declined to discuss the letter or why Ulrich may have targeted the church.
Meanwhile, Ulrich continued to nurse a grudge against his former doctor. Raymond Zandstra, who rented a room in Ulrich's trailer for about two years until moving out last July, recalled how Ulrich had erected a sign excoriating the former doctor by name on the side of his shed in the trailer park where they lived. Ulrich was angry the doctor had "cut him off" from his pain medication, Zandstra said.
"He put this big sign up saying this doctor was no good and a bum and all this garbage so everybody could see it, everybody that drives by. It was embarrassing," Zandstra said. "He hated him."
When Zandstra heard that the clinic had been attacked, "it did not surprise me a bit."
Zandstra recalled how he had become alarmed while living with Ulrich when he came home and saw Ulrich's open mail on the table, including a newly issued "conceal carry" permit from the city of Buffalo Police Department. About two weeks later, he said, Ulrich purchased a Smith & Wesson handgun.
Police said a handgun was used in Tuesday's attack but have declined to answer further questions about the weapon, whether Ulrich was licensed to use or own a firearm, or whether he should have been issued a permit given mental health issues raised in his past encounters with law enforcement.
It's also unclear if the doctor in question was working at the clinic during Tuesday's attack or if he was one of the victims. Allina Health, which runs the clinic and other facilities that Ulrich made threats against, declined to comment.
Zandstra and others who lived near Ulrich described him as combative and often drunk or high.
"He always had a beer in his hand," said John Novak, who lives with his wife and adult son in the mobile-home park. Novak said he would watch Ulrich taking his canoe down the block to a lake, carrying a six pack. He also observed him yelling at their other neighbors.
"It's so sad. He has his issues," Novak said. "He was just angry at life pretty much."
Novak's son, Zach Novak, said he could tell Ulrich had problems just by looking at him. "It looked like he might have been in some pain, too," he said.
"You mix alcohol and medication, it never turns out good," John Novak said.
A spokeswoman for the Buffalo Police Department said officials planned to update the news media on the investigation Thursday.
Police were still trying to piece together Ulrich's movements in the days and hours leading up to the attack. Wright County sheriff deputies were seen entering Ulrich's trailer on Wednesday morning as the investigation continued.
But it was unclear whether Ulrich was still living there. Associates told local media they believed Ulrich had been trying to sell the trailer. Meanwhile, Mona Patel, the manager of a Super 8 in Buffalo, which was evacuated Tuesday amid threats of possible explosive devices, said Ulrich had checked into the hotel about a week ago.
She said Ulrich had arrived via cab with two large heavy boxes, which he needed help carrying, and boxes of beer – which caused her to warn a housekeeper to make sure the man didn't "drink too much" and "trash the room." She recalled Ulrich as a "nice guy."
On Tuesday morning, just before the shooting, Ulrich asked to extend his stay by a day.
"He was telling me, 'I want to extend a day because my work's not done,'" Patel said.
"He said, 'If I finish my work, I'll be gone on Wednesday, but if I don't finish the work, I'll extend the stay.' I said, 'OK, sir,'" Patel said.
As the investigation continued, the community expressed shock at the act of violence. Allina Health announced it was tightening security at all of its facilities across the state. Meanwhile, family and friends of Overbay, the medical assistant killed in the shooting, began to grapple with their immense loss.
Donald Overbay choked back tears as he spoke of how his wife had cared for their two young children – ages 5 and 8 – while he was working overseas as a contractor in Afghanistan. She had recently gone back to school to become an ultrasound technician. Friends have established a GoFundMe account to assist the family.
He told his children their mommy wouldn't be home, but had left it at that.
"I haven't told them the specifics. I don't think they need to know the specifics," he said.