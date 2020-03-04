Man who cyberstalked Stoneman Douglas parents sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 22-year-old California man who sent hundreds of obscene and threatening messages to grieving parents and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.
The decision followed an emotional sentencing hearing in which Brandon Michael Fleury was painted as the next Nikolas Cruz by prosecutors, while the defense sought to portray him as a developmentally disabled autistic adult with little cognizance of his actions.
"This is not an easy task for anyone, and it gives me no joy," U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz said as he announced the sentence.
Fleury was convicted by a jury in October 2019 of sending 301 shocking communications to survivors and victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting over the course of two weeks in December 2018. The jury deliberated for a little over four hours before reaching its decision.
"Your grief is my joy," Fleury wrote. "I killed your loved ones, hahaha."
Reopening wounds
The messages caused panic and fear among the parents and survivors who received them, reopening the wounds of the massacre just as the victims were preparing for their first holiday without their loved ones.
"He planned out his terror on our family in such a strategic, dramatic way. It's something we have yet to recover from," Fred Guttenberg said at the sentencing hearing. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was slain in the massacre.
"Brandon Fleury, if you are, indeed, autistic or otherwise developmentally disabled, it is cowardly, disgraceful and inaccurate to blame your behavior on these factors," wrote Jeff Kasky in a letter that was read aloud to the courtroom. Kasky is the father of Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the shooting.
"There is a real danger that he will attempt to follow in the footsteps of the very mass murderers and serial killers he idolized," warned Max Schachter, the father of Alex Schachter, another student who was slain.
Prosecutors evidently agreed, asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence possible: 20 years in prison, five years for each count of communicating threats over the internet.
"We have an individual who fantasizes about the harm that was inflicted. This defendant is sexually aroused by serial killers, school shooters," said Assistant United States Attorney Ajay Alexander as he argued the government's motion for the maximum sentence to the judge.
Alexander was referring to a series of interviews Fleury gave to FBI agents shortly after he was detained. In the transcripts of the interviews with agents, which were presented at trial, the defendant freely admitted to being aroused by school shooters and serial killers.
Agents later found thousands of photos of serial killer Ted Bundy on Fleury's tablet computer.
Prosecutors used that evidence, along with Fleury's extensive school disciplinary record, to paint him as a potential school shooter at the sentencing.
"How come no one has stopped a shooter before he became a shooter?" Alexander asked, rhetorically.
"Well, your honor, here we are. We stopped a shooter before he became a shooter."