Many moms left the workforce during the pandemic. For some, going back isn't so simple.

Ana Diaz Guzman got a job interview. A moving-van company in Washington was looking for a cleaner. The hiring manager had called a D.C.-area job counselor, who'd called Guzman, and now Guzman was making calls because somebody would have to watch Antoni.
Guzman, a 43-year-old single mom from Silver Spring, Maryland, desperately wanted reliable employment. But every effort she made to provide for her 7-year-old son financially was complicated by her need to care for him physically. It was March; he hadn't been to school in person for more than a year. Guzman hadn't worked steadily for over a year. For a year she's overheard her little boy repeat an urgent prayer: "Please let my mom get a job."
Guzman was one of the millions of women who left the workforce during the pandemic. She was past due on rent, in debt to friends who'd lent her money to stay afloat. The stress sometimes showed up in migraines that would immobilize her. Sometimes she just cried.
Now, she had a job interview - but she was running late. It had taken a minute to find someone to watch Antoni. Luckily, the hiring manager was understanding. He was also impressed by Guzman's résumé and her work ethic. He hired her on the spot.
Getting the job was a potential solution to a lot of problems in Guzman's life, so long as she could solve the problems it created: Work started at 7 a.m. each day, and the commute from her apartment in Silver Spring would take up to two hours, so to make it work Guzman would have to find someone who could care for Antoni before dawn. Paying a babysitter wasn't an option; Guzman was in debt with no savings. She would have to rely on the kindness of whatever friend or neighbor happened to be available - to not just watch Antoni, but oversee his virtual schooling.
On her first day, the friend she'd lined up to babysit canceled at the last second, and Guzman couldn't find a replacement, so she had to call in sick. The manager was, again, understanding. But then it happened again, and after 2 1/2 weeks on the job she was fired, she says, for too many absences.
The migraines resumed. So did Antoni's prayers.
'Urgent crisis'
As pandemic restrictions are lifted, business headlines have raised an alarm: Employers can't find enough employees. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce called the worker shortage an "urgent crisis" that threatens to hold back the nation's economic recovery. Executives in the retail, restaurant and child care industries say that even signing bonuses and increased wages haven't been incentives enough to allow them to fill available shifts with qualified staffers.
Meanwhile, millions of American women are sitting on the sidelines.
The situation has been especially dire for Black and Latina women, who are more likely to work at low-wage and service industry jobs. The May unemployment rates for Black and Latina women were 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively, compared with 4.8% for White women. And it's been devastating for many mothers. Workforce participation among prime-aged women - those most likely to be raising children - dropped slightly in May, according to an otherwise positive jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women's workforce participation rates are at lows not seen since 1988, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center.
That includes many women who, like Guzman, are trying to balance the need to work with the need to care for children, sometimes with scant support. It's a balancing act that predates the pandemic, but which the pandemic made worse. Now, it may be affecting the recovery.
"Mothers trying to find jobs have to go through so many hurdles in order to just have a stable home, to afford the essentials," says Donna Gabriel, a job counselor at a Maryland nonprofit, Interfaith Works, that had been helping Guzman find work.
The pandemic's economic downturn has inspired a cutesy nickname: "the she-session." After cratering in spring 2020, the job market eventually rebounded - for men. A February report by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank found that by November of last year "nearly all fathers returned to the labor force," while "mothers regained virtually none of their lost ground."
"If we continue on with the rate of change that we saw in the April jobs report, it will take women 28 months to return to their pre-pandemic employment levels. That's staggering," says Cherita Ellens, chief executive of Women Employed, a nonprofit that champions fair workplace policies for women. "Women need to go to work, but they're being forced to figure it out without the resources to do so."
Even for women lucky enough to be able to work remotely, the stress of trying to balance the demands of the workday with the need to be both mom and teaching assistant to kids in Zoom school (and, in some cases, caregiver to elderly parents) prompted some to make the hard decision to drop out of the workforce.
But for women like Guzman, at the bottom rung of the economic ladder, there haven't been hard decisions as much as near-impossible circumstances.
El Salvador
Guzman has worked since she was an 11-year-old back in her native El Salvador. As a young woman she set up a small restaurant in her home, waking early to catch fresh fish she would cook and serve to her customers.
But in 2013, she says, gangs in the area became aware of her success and demanded a payoff, threatening to kill her and burn down her restaurant. Unable to come up with the money, Guzman fled, leaving another son, Kevin, with relatives and the promise that she'd send for him.
"It was to save my life, or I would die in that country," she says one May morning from a couch in the dim but tidy two-bedroom apartment she shares with Antoni and a roommate. A coyote she'd paid to help her reach the United States abandoned her and two other women in the desert, she says, and after three days without food they were picked up by U.S. Border Patrol agents. It was a medic at the border who informed her that she was pregnant with Antoni.
She was granted asylum and found work - mostly in construction, laying bricks, knocking down walls with a sledgehammer, operating a Bobcat. She cleaned and did odd jobs for extra money. Guzman didn't speak any English and didn't have a single relative in the United States. She had Antoni, and Kevin eventually joined them. They scraped by.
Then the pandemic hit.
The construction work halted and Antoni was sent home to finish kindergarten from a computer. Guzman has an informal agreement with her landlord, not an official lease, so she didn't qualify for any rent relief and wasn't getting any government aid. She took cleaning jobs where she could find them, but could only work when someone could watch Antoni.
A person can't drive a construction vehicle, or clean an office building, or serve fast food from home. To care for her son, Guzman had to work. When she had to work, she couldn't care for her son.
It's a Catch-22 familiar to many single mothers, says Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "Women are being presented with false choices," Gould says. "You can't leave your kid home alone and go to work if you don't have affordable child care. That's not a choice that you're making."