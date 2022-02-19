Marine reservist arrested in NY in alleged conspiracy to sell forged vaccine cards

NEW YORK - A Marine reservist already facing charges over alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday on charges he acquired coronavirus vaccination cards to be sold to unvaccinated customers including other service members, according to federal prosecutors.
Jia Liu, 26, was indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and conspiracy to commit forgery over his alleged efforts with a medical clinic nurse who was also charged. The pair allegedly distributed cards to at least 300 people who did not get vaccinated but who wanted proof that they had. They also made more than 70 false entries in immunization databases, the government said.
As part of the alleged scam, nurse Steven Rodriguez, 27, saw patients who came to the clinic for vaccination appointments but who didn't actually get shots. Rodriguez allegedly wasted doses of the lifesaving treatment by disposing of vials of vaccine that would have been used had the shots been administered, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York.
Officials said Liu and Rodriguez, who live in Queens and Long Island, respectively, put countless people in danger by putting real Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards in the hands of people trying to hide their unvaccinated status - including Marines who were required to be vaccinated by Nov. 28 under a Defense Department mandate.
"(Liu) has absolutely no regard for the safety of the community at a time when the virus was absolutely raging," Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Amir said at Liu's arraignment Thursday evening.
Amir requested that Liu, who had a GPS-jamming device in his car when it was searched Thursday, be held without bail on the grounds that he is a flight risk and sophisticated with technology. He worked as a cyber network operator in the Marine Corps and was skilled enough to figure out how to avoid detection, the prosecutor said.
Liu will also be on strict home detention and must wear a GPS monitor so his location can be traced.
Prosecutors said in court papers that Liu allegedly bragged about his forgery acumen in an encrypted message in September, telling the recipient that "you have no idea how many documents I faked in my (military) career."
Liu was charged in October with four misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct related to his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.