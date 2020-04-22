Maryland buys 500K tests kits from SKorea

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that Maryland has purchased 500,000 tests from South Korea, saying the Trump administration "made it clear over and over again" that states "have to go out and do it ourselves."
Testing shortages have stymied the pandemic response across the country, sparking friction between the White House and governors. Over the weekend, Hogan, a Republican, disputed President Donald Trump's assertion that states already had enough tests, calling the White House messaging "just absolutely false."
The president struck back during his televised briefing on Monday, saying Hogan "didn't understand" his state's testing capacity, despite efforts by the federal government to provide lists of labs where additional testing could be done.
Hogan, asked about that issue, had told reporters that most of the Maryland labs identified by the White House were at federal installations such as the National Institutes of Health and Fort Detrick, and some had not been helpful in assisting with testing.
"We already knew where all of the labs were," Hogan said. "We've been pushing to get NIH to help us with testing for more than a month now."
He later tweeted: "I'm grateful to President Trump for sending us a list of federal labs and generously offering Maryland use of them for #COVID19 testing. Accessing these federal labs will be critical for utilizing the 500,000 tests we have acquired from South Korea."
The $9 million shipment is equivalent to one test for about every 12 Marylanders – a major step toward meeting the state's goal of testing 10,000 a day, Hogan said. As of Monday morning, public and private labs in Maryland had administered 71,397 coronavirus tests.
The governor said he wants to double Maryland's daily testing goal to 20,000 and cautioned that the state needs other supplies, such as swabs and reagents.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats, have also cited broader testing as an important milestone to reach before they and Hogan can consider a coordinated easing of restrictions in the greater Washington region, where the reported coronavirus caseload climbed past 25,000 on Monday.
Fatalities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia nearly reached the 1,000 mark.
Maryland's deal with South Korea began nearly a month ago, with a Saturday night phone call by Hogan and his wife, Yumi, in the first lady's native tongue.
Hogan asked his wife, who was born in rural South Korea, to join him on the line with Lee Soo Hyuck, the Republic of Korea's ambassador to the United States.
The couple had visited the ambassador's home in Washington with other governors a few weeks earlier. President Moon Jae-in phoned in via videoconference to say how proud Korea was of Yumi – believed to be the first Korean American first lady in U.S. history.
"We made a personal plea, in Korean, asking for their assistance," the governor recalled Monday. "That call set in motion 22 straight days of vetting, testing, negotiations, and protocols between our scientists and doctors, eight Maryland state government agencies and our counterparts in Korea."
He said negotiations took place almost nightly, and "sometimes, it seemed like all night."