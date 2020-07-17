Maryland uncovered 47,500 fraudulent unemployment claims attempting to collect $501 million in benefits, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, part of a nationwide scam seeking billions in federal cash.
Hogan, a Republican, said the "massive and sophisticated criminal enterprise" was detected over the July 4 weekend. Maryland's discovery, he said, led federal authorities to related scams in "at least" 12 other states.
The governor said none of the fraudulent claimants in Maryland received payments, but a small number of people in legitimate need had their benefits frozen during the investigation.
He said that those people's benefits will be reinstated, but that he could not estimate how many people were affected.
Hogan told reporters the onslaught of fake claims appeared to use identities constructed from a huge cache of recent national data breaches. As examples, he cited breaches at the Experian credit rating agency and the federal Office of Personnel Management.
The fake claimants posed as out-of-state companies seeking federal benefits of up to $600 per week under a process that allows claimants to self-certify job loss, rather than to have unemployment verified by the employer.
The process was created to quickly funnel benefits to small businesses and others who wouldn't normally qualify for relief.
"Fraudsters are capitalizing on the hardships created by the pandemic," Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said.
Maryland's unemployment system has come under sharp rebuke after its new website crashed repeatedly and people waited days to file claims. Some jobless residents told a panel of state lawmakers in May that they waited months for benefits.