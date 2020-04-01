Maryland, Virginia, DC residents ordered to stay home

Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia on Monday barred residents from leaving home unless it's absolutely necessary, joining a handful of other states that have issued such orders in hopes of controlling the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.
While all three jurisdictions had already banned most gatherings, closed businesses and schools and urged people to stay home as much as possible, the orders made clear that compliance is no longer optional – and they added fines and potential jail time for some violations.
"We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders to stay home," Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said during a news conference in Annapolis on Monday. "We are directing them."
Nearly 3,000 residents of the greater Washington region have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 53 people have died. Without new action, Hogan warned, the national capital region could soon resemble the New York metropolitan area, which reported 253 deaths on Monday and has become the global epicenter for the pandemic.
"A major outbreak among our critical federal workforce could be catastrophic," Hogan said, noting that more than 440,000 people work for the federal government in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
The National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, which have been working on a coronavirus vaccine, are headquartered in Maryland.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, initially refrained from announcing an order like those issued by Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday. But she soon released guidance summing up earlier orders geared toward social distancing and outlining penalties for those who did not take heed.
Together, the directives from Bowser, Hogan and Northam affect about 15.2 million people, according to census estimates.
Officials said residents may still go outside for food, medication and essentials, and to exercise or walk pets, but should avoid shopping for other things and come into contact with people not from their households.