The Biden administration on Thursday extended a requirement that people wear masks on airplanes, trains, buses and other modes of transportation through March 18.
The extension of the federal mask mandate, which had been set to expire next month, is one of a series of actions the White House announced aimed at allaying concerns about the emergence of the new omicron variant. The U.S. reported its first case of the variant Wednesday.
While numerous studies have shown that mask-wearing can reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the federal mandate has been a center of controversy since it went into effect earlier this year. Airlines have seen an alarming rise in the number of onboard incidents fueled by some travelers' refusal to wear masks when flying.
As of this week, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for enforcing the mandate on commercial flights, had reported more than 5,400 cases of unruly passenger behavior, the vast majority of which were mask-related. The agency has proposed more than $1 million in fines in connection with the incidents.
In September, the Transportation Security Administration, which is responsible for enforcing the mandate at airport security checkpoints and on other modes of transportation, said it had received more than 4,000 reports of mask violations since the requirement was put into place earlier this year.
That same month, the administration announced it was doubling fines for those who refuse to follow the federal mask mandate. Administration officials said those enhanced fines - ranging from $500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for a second offense - would remain in effect.
The mandate had previously been set to expire Jan. 18.
The White House also confirmed that all international travelers will be required to take a coronavirus test one day before their flight to the United States. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that the administration would announce stricter testing requirements Thursday for international travelers, including returning Americans.
The order on testing for travelers will take effect Monday.