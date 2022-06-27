McCarthy's handling of Jan. 6 panel continues to fuel Trump's ire

UNDER FIRE: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, speaks to the media after being subpoenaed by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., May 12. Five Republican lawmakers including McCarthy were subpoenaed Thursday to testify in the House probe of last year's assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service