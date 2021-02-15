McConnell: Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot

NO QUESTION: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks about former President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty, immediately after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump by a vote of 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, short of the 2/3s majority needed to convict, during the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 13. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters