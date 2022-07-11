McConnell's idea of national abortion ban provides Dems with political ammunition

EXPLOSIVE TOPIC: More than a hundred activists protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, outside the Federal Court Complex on Friday, June 24, in Los Angeles. Sen. Mitch McConnell's suggestion that Republicans could pursue federal legislation to ban abortion everywhere has supplied potent political ammunition to Democrats' midterm campaign strategy. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service