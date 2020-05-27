Meat industry grapples with virus response

Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, has transformed its facilities across the country since legions of its workers started getting sick from the novel coronavirus. It has set up on-site medical clinics, screened employees for fevers at the beginning of their shifts, required the use of facial coverings, installed plastic dividers between stations and taken a host of other steps to slow the spread.
Despite those efforts, the number of Tyson employees with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has exploded from under 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today, according to a Washington Post analysis of news reports and public records.
What has happened at Tyson – and the meat industry overall – shows how difficult getting the nation back to normal is, even in essential fields such as food processing. Meat companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars – on protective gear, paid leave, ventilation systems and more – because they were forced to shut dozens of plants that were among the top COVID-19 hot spots outside of cities.
But the industry has still experienced a surge in cases, and some of the companies say they are limited in how much they can keep workers separated from one another. A small portion of the industry's labor force has gone back to work – some workers kept away on purpose – and the nation's meat supply remains deeply strained as barbecue season gets underway.
A May report from CoBank, which specializes in serving rural America, warns meat that supplies in grocery stores could shrink as much as 35%, prices could spike 20% and the impact could become even "more acute later this year" as the effects on the U.S. agriculture supply chain are felt.
Grocery stores have been able to partially meet consumer demand thanks to meat already in the supply chain in March, when the pandemic broke out, but the report said those supplies were quickly being used up.
The prospect of long-term shortages is giving rise to an intensifying debate about whether the industry should reopen faster or safety should be prioritized, even at the cost of the nation's food supply.
With an April 28 executive order encouraging meat plants to reopen, the Trump administration has said the food supply must be weighted equally with safety. Over the past month, more than half of the 30 meat processing plants that had shuttered because of COVID-19 have reopened.
"Our objective is two equal goals," Vice President Mike Pence said in a meeting with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican. "Number one is the safety and health of the workforce in our meat processing plants, and, two, there's strength in our food supply and getting people back to work."
But others say safety must be the paramount concern – and the industry still has a long way to go before facilities are safe again.
"Absolutely, positively, no worker's life is worth my getting a cheaper hamburger. No worker's life is worth that," former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, told Yahoo News last week.