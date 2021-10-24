Merkel bids 'auf Wiedersehen' at final EU summit

BRUSSELS (Tribune News Service) — "Great European," "compromise machine" and "monument" were among the tributes paid by leaders to Angela Merkel at what is likely to be the outgoing German chancellor's last EU summit after almost 16 years in charge of Europe's largest economy.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama joined the EU premiers in hailing the stalwart conservative's values and ability to navigate global crises.
Thanks to Merkel, "the center has held through many storms," Obama said. Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel added "Europe will miss" its "compromise machine" while Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Merkel was "without doubt a great European."
Obama's tribute was part of a farewell package organized by European Council President Charles Michel who said an EU summit without the chancellor would be like "Paris without the Eiffel Tower."
Merkel received a replica of the Europa Building in Brussels as a parting gift, as did outgoing Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.
However, the leaders' talks — originally dedicated to tackling rising energy prices — were overtaken by a festering rule-of-law conflict with Poland.
No concrete results emerged on either topic, an outcome that could be viewed as highlighting the flaws with Merkel's consensus-orientated approach.
The row over Poland's judiciary is just the latest example of an issue allowed to linger for too long, critics charge, and make the chancellor's legacy that of a crisis manager rather than a visionary European leader.
"The rule of law is the core of the European Union's existence," Merkel said at the talks, characteristically adding that "at the same time, we must find ways and possibilities for us to come together again."
Familiar in mediation and avoiding escalation, Merkel has had time to hone these skills during more than 100 EU summits. Her first meeting in December 2005 saw her successfully manage a dispute between then French President Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair over the EU's 2007 budget.
With pragmatism as her calling card, her ability to moderate has helped the EU through successive crises including the global financial crash in 2007, the 2010 euro crisis, the 2015 refugee crisis as well as Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Merkel era ending however coincides with the EU reaching a crossroads in its future: Onwards to deeper integration backed by member states like Germany and France, or a return to an emphasis on the nation state as aspired to by Poland and Hungary.
Clashes over EU values and rule-of-law issues continue to divide the EU, exposing differences between member states. The leaders conducted their debate on the topic this time without notes after talks at the last summit on a similar dispute, LGBT rights in Hungary, widened the division further.
Despite Friday's plaudits, Merkel has fielded serious criticism from other leaders over the years. Hungary, Poland and Austria have criticized her relatively liberal stance during a huge influx of refugees in 2015.
Her name is also closely associated with unpopular debt-crisis-era austerity policies in Greece and Italy.
"The austerity policy went far beyond what Greek society could bear," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday. But she was also the one who kept Greece in the eurozone at the critical moment — against the suggestions of her ministers at the time, Mitsotakis said.
With coalition talks underway in Berlin, Olaf Scholz, Social Democrat finance minister in Merkel's last government, is currently expected to take her place at the table. Whether Scholz will assume her moderator's role at the next EU summit in December remains to be seen.
Merkel said on Friday she would "sleep easy" with Scholz in the chancellor's office.
What is certain is the size of the challenge awaiting whoever comes next, as Merkel admitted herself at her final post-summit press conference.
Merkel brushed aside — but did not completely reject — criticism that she had not sufficiently tackled growing authoritarianism tendencies in Central Europe in her final summit.
"We also have a number of unresolved problems and the challenges for my successor are large," Merkel said.