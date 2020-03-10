Michigan vote a key test for Sanders, Biden

WASHINGTON — With Joe Biden holding a significant lead in the race to amass a majority of delegates to the Democratic convention, Bernie Sanders' campaign is pouring resources into Michigan in advance of Tuesday's primary, which is shaping up as a critical contest between the two.
Sanders denied in television interviews Sunday that the primary was "make or break" for his campaign but agreed that it was "enormously important."
"Michigan is very, very significant in terms of the primary process," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."
What's at stake
Among the six states holding primaries or caucuses Tuesday, Michigan has the largest number of delegates at stake, 125. Both campaigns have made a major push here, with Biden taking advantage of strong fundraising in recent days to sharply step up his advertising in the state and draw even with Sanders' spending.
Biden is widely expected to win heavily in Mississippi, where Sanders canceled events to focus on Michigan. Biden also has an edge in Missouri, while Sanders' campaign is hoping that his strength in the West will continue with a victory in Washington state. North Dakota and Idaho also vote, with few delegates on the line.
Sanders won Michigan's primary in 2016 in an upset against Hillary Clinton. But he faces a more challenging task this time around, both because Biden may be stronger among white, working-class voters in the state than Clinton proved to be and because of Biden's strong support from African American voters.
New endorsements
At a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sunday afternoon, Sanders touted an endorsement from the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Sanders supported Jackson's 1988 bid for the nomination in which Biden was one of the opposing candidates. Sunday, Jackson introduced Sanders and praised the Vermont senator's support for racial justice.
Sanders called the endorsement "one of the honors of my life."
As Sanders pushed for African American support in Michigan, the Biden campaign countered with another raft of prominent endorsements, led by Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who in December abandoned her bid to become the first female president of color.
Harris voiced "great enthusiasm" for Biden's candidacy in a video posted Sunday on Twitter in which she said she planned to campaign in Detroit on Monday.
"I believe in Joe – I really believe in him," said Harris, who is the ninth former rival for the nomination to back Biden.