Milwaukee looks for motive in brewery shooting rampage

MILWAUKEE - Investigators in Milwaukee were searching on Thursday for a motive behind the fatal shooting of five brewery employees by a co-worker who later took his own life in the latest spasm in a wave of gun violence plaguing U.S. schools and workplaces.
Police officers and investigators were seen entering and leaving a ranch house on Milwaukee’s northwest side believed to be owned by the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at the Molson Coors Beverage Co. complex.
The man’s name has not been made public by authorities. The suspect, who was believed to have acted alone, was described by police as a 51-year-old Milwaukee resident and employee of Molson Coors.
The suspect’s next door neighbor, Erna Roenspies, 82, cried as she stood at her front door, looking at the police tape around her neighbor’s home.
“He was like a son to me,” Roenspies said as she wiped her eyes. “I don’t know what triggered this. Let’s pray for everyone.”
The man, who worked as an electrician at the brewery, lived in the neighborhood for 15 years. He was a good husband and father of three children and helped his neighbor by doing odd jobs and repairs, she said.
“He would come over and fix anything,” Roenspies said. “This is unreal.”
Authorities offered few details of the circumstances surrounding Wednesday afternoon’s shooting and no explanation for what might have triggered the carnage.
“This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state,” Mayor Tom Barrett said outside the landmark facility, known to locals as the old Miller brewery.
Some 1,400 employees work at the Molson Coors campus, which consists of about 20 buildings. Most were forced to remain holed up inside for several hours as police methodically swept the facilities to secure the property.
Police who stormed the building where the shooting unfolded found the assailant dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters Wednesday evening.