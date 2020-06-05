Minneapolis bolsters charges against officers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office on Wednesday upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder.
The decision came just two days after Ellison took over the prosecution from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and followed more than a week of at-times violent protests calling for tougher charges against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who had pinned Floyd to the ground and held him there for nearly nine minutes. Protesters also demanded the arrests of the three other now-former officers who were present but failed to intervene. At least one of them was in custody late Wednesday afternoon.
"We strongly believe these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, this community and our state," Ellison said. "George Floyd mattered. He was loved, his family was important and his life had value," Ellison said. "We will seek justice for him and for you, and we will find it."
However, he acknowledged, "I don't believe one successful prosecution can reflect the hurt and loss that people feel."
Chauvin, who was recorded on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he begged for air on Memorial Day, now faces the more serious charge of second-degree murder, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.
Chauvin was originally charged by the Hennepin County attorney's office last week.
The amended complaint filed against Chauvin stated that "Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous. ... Officer Chauvin's restraint of Mr. Floyd in this manner for a prolonged period was a substantial factor in Mr. Floyd losing consciousness, constituting substantial bodily harm, and Mr. Floyd's death as well."
Don Lewis, special prosecutor in the case against Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony police officer who killed Philando Castile in 2016, said the nearly nine-minute recording of the moments before Floyd died showed ample evidence of intent to kill on Chauvin's part.
"Those are moments to cause reflection on whether or not you're in the middle of a wrongful death here," Lewis said. "You have George Floyd begging for his life, right? 'I can't breathe.' This is a moment of potential reflection on Chauvin's part," Lewis said. "He had multiple opportunities to change course here and decided not to over the span of almost 10 minutes."
The other officers at the scene – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane – were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. Both charges are categorized as "unintentional" felonies.
Thao was recorded watching as Chauvin continued to press on Floyd's neck with his knee. Kueng was one of the first officers on the scene and helped pin Floyd down. Lane was detailed in earlier charges as pointing a gun at Floyd before handcuffing, and later asked whether officers should roll Floyd on his side as he was restrained.