Mnuchin says jobs picture will worsen before improving

WASHINGTON — With the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the U.S. economy and joblessness reaching Depression-era heights, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged Sunday that things were "probably going to get worse before they get better," but he predicted a rebound later in the year.
At the same time, a widely watched new projection indicated the U.S. death toll from the pandemic would reach 137,000 by early August, and a leading public health expert flatly contradicted President Donald Trump's contention last week that the virus would subside on its own, without a vaccine.
Other infectious disease specialists, meanwhile, warned that a too-swift reopening of businesses and public spaces would ignite new hot spots.
After business shutdowns brought the economy to a near-halt in April, figures out last week put the jobless rate at 14.7%, the highest level since the 1940s. Mnuchin, interviewed on "Fox News Sunday," was asked whether the country was looking at a "real" unemployment rate – including those who are underemployed – of 25%.
"We could be," he said, predicting a "very, very bad second quarter." But the Treasury secretary said he expected improvement in the third and fourth quarters, and that "next year is going to be a great year."
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett also predicted unemployment would hit a "trough" in May or June, with unemployment rates "north of 20%." Appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation," he called the coronavirus crisis the biggest negative shock to the job market since World War II.
Pushed by Trump, most governors have begun lifting virus-triggered shutdowns, and Mnuchin said reopenings were the only way to prevent long-term damage to the economy. Public health experts, though, repeated warnings that only robust testing and contact tracing could prevent cases from flaring up again.
"The bottom line is that we're not diagnosing enough cases, and we're not tracing their contacts," said Thomas Inglesby, who directs Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health.
For many, nervousness over reopening the country was amplified when the White House announced two cases within its walls and a resulting ramping up of precautions. Katie Miller, a press aide to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive last week, as did a personal valet to the president.
Hassert said it was "scary to go to work" knowing the virus was present in the West Wing. The positive tests spurred three senior doctors on the White House coronavirus task force to protectively isolate themselves: the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield; Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; and top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, who said he would observe a "modified quarantine."
Asked about Trump's prediction on Friday that "this is going to go away without a vaccine," Inglesby said on "Fox News Sunday" that the coronavirus would remain a "big problem in this country (and) around the world until we have a vaccine."