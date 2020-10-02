Mnuchin's relief plan would increase state, local funds

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered a $1.62 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal in talks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, offering more state and local assistance than GOP negotiators have to date in a sign of potential progress toward a deal.
A person briefed on Mnuchin's plan said it included $250 billion for state and local governments, which is $186 billion less than Democrats want in their latest $2.2 trillion package, but $100 billion more than the White House offered in talks that broke down over the summer.
Meanwhile, House Democratic leaders postponed a vote on their own coronavirus relief package late Wednesday amid growing optimism about striking an 11th-hour bipartisan deal that could deliver new relief before the Nov. 3 elections.
Mnuchin's proposal includes a $400 per week federal benefit for unemployment insurance, retroactive to Sept. 12 and lasting through Jan. 1, 2021, according to the source, who described the package on condition of anonymity. That's less than the $600 a week Democrats want, but $100 more than Senate Republicans have proposed.
Mnuchin presented his offer to Pelosi at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon during a 90-minute meeting; the discussion broke up without a deal, but the two principals agreed to continue negotiations Thursday.
A few hours later Democratic leaders announced they would delay voting on their $2.2 trillion bill until at least Thursday.
"The speaker thinks there's a possibility of getting a deal," House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told CQ-Roll Call after a lengthy meeting with Pelosi.
"If we have a deal, yes, we may well do that," the Maryland Democrat said when asked if the House would be willing to wait several days to vote if there's a bipartisan agreement that needs fine tuning into legislative text. "But if we don't have a deal, then we're going to move the bill."
Mnuchin briefed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after meeting with Pelosi on Wednesday. According to the source who described Mnuchin's offer, McConnell signaled he could begrudgingly get enough votes to pass the plan Mnuchin laid out if Democrats sign off on it.