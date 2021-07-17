WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Thursday began the biggest anti-poverty program undertaken by the federal government in more than half a century, delivering monthly payments to the overwhelming majority of American parents for the first time.
The Treasury Department said it has sent checks to households representing about 60 million children under a provision in a stimulus package Democrats passed in March. The payments can be withdrawn Thursday but appeared in many bank accounts as early as Wednesday. The benefit, expected to cost about $120 billion per year, provides $300 per child younger than 6, as well as $250 per child age 6 and older. The administration previously said that about 88% of all children nationwide would receive the aid.
At an event at the White House on Thursday afternoon with Vice President Kamala Harris, Joe Biden extolled the benefit as representing a "historic" achievement and said it would be one of the administration's proudest accomplishments. The president, urging Congress to extend the program beyond this year, emphasized that it amounts to a "middle-class tax cut" that will help working-class families make ends meet.
"It's our effort to take another giant step toward ending child poverty in America," said Biden, who was joined by nine families, including young children, that will receive the tax credit.
The program is a major political and economic test for Biden and his administration. Already, the Internal Revenue Service has come under fire for producing a beneficiary website that critics say is difficult to navigate. Some experts think the White House is overstating the program's anti-poverty impact. The payments are going out amid concerns that the U.S. economy is running too hot, which means they could further fuel inflation. And the White House's attempt to extend the program beyond December is tangled up in broader congressional negotiations, leaving its long-term fate uncertain.
But White House officials say the criticism risks obscuring the potentially transformational effect of the program. If successful, they say, it could lift millions of American children out of poverty - which could translate into major improvements in child nutrition, educational outcomes and mental health for an enormous number of people. The benefit also could, at least temporarily, build on goals that Democrats advanced with the passage of the Affordable Care Act by trying to expand the federal safety net for millions of families.
"This is the biggest anti-poverty effort since Lyndon B. Johnson's War on Poverty," said Joshua McCabe, a historian of U.S. welfare policy at Endicott College. "This is a once-in-a-longtime chance to significantly reduce child poverty."
For the vast majority of beneficiaries, or about 86%, the new monthly benefit will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts - with no action required. Wealthier families are excluded from the benefit. The credit diminishes for individuals with adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000, as well as for couples earning more than $150,000, and disappears altogether for higher earners.
Americans with no earnings would still qualify
Crucially, however, the very poorest families are eligible to receive the full benefit. Before this year, families were excluded from the credit if they did not earn enough for their income to be offset by the tax benefit. The stimulus package repealed that limitation, meaning that even Americans with no earnings would still qualify for the entire deposit amount. The benefit was also made larger and will go out monthly, instead of when taxpayers reconcile their tax returns. These changes are set to expire at the end of the year, although Democrats in Congress are preparing a $3.5 trillion spending package that lawmakers hope will extend the payments.
The administration has said the March stimulus plan will result in child poverty decreasing by as much as 50%, citing estimates of the child tax benefit from researchers at Columbia University and others. But concerns have mounted that this number is significantly inflated.