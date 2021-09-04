NEW YORK - Ida had long since lost its hurricane status, but the storm that powered down New Orleans and forced thousands from their homes last weekend doused the New York-New Jersey area with near-biblical bursts of rain Wednesday night, killing more than 40 people, paralyzing transportation and raising alarms about the region's ability to handle a new wave of intense weather.
People drowned in their homes and perished in cars stuck on flooded roads. In the Flushing section of Queens in New York City, a family of three, including a 2-year-old, got trapped in their flooded basement apartment, called for help but died before it could arrive. Not far away, in Jamaica, two more people died when the building they lived in partially collapsed as it filled with rainwater.
In the 1,300 miles of Ida's beeline from Louisiana's Gulf Coast to New York City, the storm morphed from Category 4 hurricane into a sprawling mess of wind and water, but it packed an even deadlier wallop in its late phase, dumping more than three inches of rain on New York's Central Park in just one hour, a record and a deluge so intense that basements and tunnels filled up in minutes. There were 23 deaths in New Jersey alone, the state's governor said.
Throughout the area, thousands of people on their way home Wednesday night got stuck in trains, planes and cars that were suddenly engulfed. On New York City's F train, Jessica Guillaume, heading home from her job checking fabric quality in Manhattan's Garment District, found herself spending three harrowing hours in a stalled subway car with three other drenched and freezing people, none of whom could make out the rare announcements on the train's public-address system.
"They say we New Yorkers are not very friendly, but we were really looking out and worrying about each other," Guillaume said Thursday, finally dry and home. "We only had each other."
On her 10th day in office, New York's new governor, Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said the storm constituted "the first time we've had a flash flood event of this proportion. We haven't experienced this before but we should expect it the next time."
She said she would push to assess the state's preparedness: "What did we know? When did we know what we had? . . . I deployed resources yesterday morning, but we did not know that between 8:50 and 9:50 p.m. last night, that the heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls-level water to the streets of New York."
Ida's collision with the Gulf Coast, the wildfires in the West and the flash floods in the New York area send a clear message, President Joe Biden said in a midday TV address: "These extreme storms of the climate crisis are here," posing "one of the great challenges of our time," and government needs to make electrical grids, pipelines and other basic infrastructure more resilient, he said.
The torrential downpours on September's first day hit New York City after August produced more than 10 inches of rainfall, half a foot above normal, saturating the ground and priming the region for major flooding from this hefty dousing of rain, meteorologists said. Thursday's mess was a result of the combination of that softened ground and the extraordinary rain volume produced by the collision of the storm's tropical moisture with a cold front in the Northeast.
The 7.1 inches that swamped Central Park on Wednesday - the fifth-wettest day on record there - and the record 8.4 inches that doused Newark were amounts that meteorologists expected to fall once every 200 to 500 years.
In the past two weeks, New York City has had three of its 20 heaviest one-hour downpours on record. In Passaic, N.J., the Passaic River overflowed its banks and merged with city streets, leaving fish flopping and dying on Eighth Street.
"Global warming is upon us," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "When you get two record rainfalls in a week, it's not just coincidence."
The storm that hit the United States as Hurricane Ida took a route that roughly tracked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to New York. It had a relatively easy passage through the Mid-Atlantic states, where the weakened storm dropped a few brief but impressive downpours and spun off several destructive tornadoes, entering the Northeast as primarily a rain event - but one of historic intensity.
On the way, at least three tornadoes touched down in Maryland, including one that wrecked roofs and ripped through buildings in Anne Arundel County, where 13 structures in Annapolis were condemned. One twister prompted the Northeast's first-ever "tornado emergency," issued for Trenton, N.J. Another destroyed big houses in Mullica Hill, N.J., about 10 miles south of Philadelphia.
In the Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County, officials were investigating three storm-related deaths, said Valerie Arkoosh, chairwoman of the county commission - two apparently from drowning and one from structural damage.
Between 6 and 10 inches of rain fell there, causing the National Weather Service to declare a rare flash flood emergency that urged residents in dire terms to "SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!" Despite the warning, the agency reported that first responders answered more than 30 calls for high-water rescues.
Most of the deaths in New York City occurred in Queens, where police found a family of three unresponsive in their flooded basement apartment in a multifamily house at the bottom of a hill in Flushing.
The three - a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy - were pronounced dead at the scene.
"That family was trapped and were killed," said City Council member James Van Bramer, a Democrat, standing outside the row of brick houses, many of which suffered flooded basements. "It's just devastating . . . It begs the question: What do we need to do to make sure this doesn't happen again?"
The downpour caused at least two partial building collapses in Queens. In Jamaica, firefighters found a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman inside a building where police responded to calls about flooding. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Police crisscrossed the borough through the night, finding a 48-year-old woman in her home near Forest Hills, an 86-year-old woman in Elmhurst and another victim in the back of a car on the Grand Central Parkway. They all died.
In Elizabeth, N.J., a city spokeswoman said four people, including a family of three, were found dead at an apartment complex across the street from a flooded firehouse. All of the deaths were "definitely linked to the flooding," the official said.
A 70-year-old man from Clifton, N.J., died in Passaic when his vehicle sank into the floodwaters, family members told The Washington Post. Firefighters rescued the man's 66-year-old wife and 25-year-old son but couldn't reach the father in time, Passaic Mayor Hector C. Lora said.
"Having seen the impact of a storm no one expected that devastated the area the way that it did, I would not be surprised if we find additional bodies," Lora said.