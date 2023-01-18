Mother, baby among 6 killed in shooting; cartel suspected

CRIME SCENE: A Tulare County Sheriff crime unit investigates the scene where six people, including a 6-month-old baby, her teenage mother and an elderly woman, were killed in a Central Valley farming community in what the local sheriff said was likely a targeted attack by a drug cartel on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Goshen, California. The massacre occurred around 3:30 a.m. in and around a residence in the Tulare County town of Goshen near Visalia. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times