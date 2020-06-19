Murder charge for fired officer who shot Brooks

A former Atlanta police officer was charged Wednesday with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, less than a week after the 27-year-old black man's killing set off a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality.
The former officer, Garrett Rolfe, faces a total of 11 charges, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. At a news conference Wednesday, Howard said Brooks' killing was unjustified and found that he posed no threat to Rolfe's life. Howard said Rolfe's colleague, Officer Devin Brosnan, had been charged with aggravated assault and other related counts.
Howard revealed granular details of what investigators found in the case, including a still photo that he said showed Rolfe kicking Brooks, who was prone on the ground after being shot. Howard also asserted – though the officer's lawyer would soon dispute it – that Brosnan had agreed to become a "state's witness" and testify against his colleague.
Lawyers for Rolfe and Brosnan issued forceful statements defending the actions of their clients during the incident, signaling what is likely to be a hotly contested legal battle ahead. The men must still be indicted, Howard said, and that might not happen until early next year. Then they will be tried.
Brooks' family and civil liberties advocates said they welcomed charges in the case – though they noted that they represented a mere starting point for what they want to see. In other cases in which police have been charged in connection with the death of suspects, such as that of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2015, bids to win convictions have failed, as prosecutors have run into laws that afford law enforcement officers a great deal of protection.
"Was this justice today? Not yet," said attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks' family. "Maybe one day this country will get it right with policing and we'll all come together."
Vanita Gupta, the former head of the Justice Department's civil rights division who is now president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said that as recently as several weeks ago, law enforcement might have "filed the incident away as awful but lawful."
But after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests, Gupta said, state and local officials, including those in Atlanta, have shown more willingness to swiftly condemn police acts of violence and bring charges. On Wednesday, Floyd's brother addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council about his brother's killing – a remarkable step.