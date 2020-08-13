Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States topped 1,000 again Tuesday after a weekend lag, suggesting that the trend of four-digit single-day death tolls will continue for a fourth week.
Tuesday also saw multiple states set new highs for fatalities linked to the virus. Major football conferences canceled their fall seasons. School districts around the country continued to grapple with how – and whether – to allow students back into classrooms.
The day unfolded like so many others in this pandemic summer – with glimpses of a country trying to inch back toward normalcy, alongside reminders of how far that goal remains. Stocks rose, then fell.
As the worldwide total of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million, the United States remained the epicenter of infections and death.
The global total represented double the infections that had been reported as recently as late June. After the first coronavirus cases surfaced in China in December, it took about six months for the worldwide count to reach 10 million. Another 10 million cases have been detected in the past six weeks alone.
The United States continues to outstrip all other nations with a total count of more than 5 million cases, though infections are climbing in a number of nations that were largely unscathed earlier in the pandemic, including Colombia, Peru, Argentina and South Africa.
The global death toll now stands at more than 732,000 – a number that is almost certainly an undercount – and the head of the World Health Organization said the tally is expected to surpass 750,000 this week.
At least 160,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, a number that continues to grow by the hour.
Of the 1,282 U.S. deaths reported Tuesday, Florida and Georgia recorded their highest single-day death tolls since the start of the pandemic, with 277 and 122, respectively, according to a data analysis by The Washington Post. Tuesday marked the first time Georgia has exceeded 100 deaths in a day and its highest reported seven-day average.
Texas and California also ranked among the deadliest counts with 220 and 109 dead, respectively. Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the state's first reported death in mid-March.
Aside from Georgia exceeding its average death count, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, North Dakota, Montana and West Virginia tied for their highest seven-day death averages, a metric that is considered more accurate than daily figures. The United States' seven-day average for deaths was 1,052.