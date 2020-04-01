California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in 4 days
SACRAMENTO (Reuters) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time.
By Monday, 1,421 California patients had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, up from 746 four days ago, Newsom said. The number of patients requiring intensive care beds rose to 597 from 200, he said. Altogether, 5,763 people have tested positive for the disease in the state, he said.
The rapid increase in the need for hospital and ICU care led Newsom to set up a website to connect retired doctors and nurses, as well as medical and nursing students, to hospitals and clinics that need them. The state will help retirees activate their licenses and students obtain licensing.
"If you're a nursing school student, a medical school student, we need you," Newsom said. "If you've just retired in the last couple of years, we need you."
Judge urges ICE to release migrant families with children
(The Washington Post) — A federal judge in Washington pressed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release migrants held in family detention centers, citing the imminent risk of coronavirus outbreaks in confinement and their rapid spread to surrounding communities.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of Washington stopped short of ordering the immediate release of about 1,350 members of migrant families detained at three centers in Pennsylvania and Texas as part of a lawsuit advocates recently filed. But during a hearing on Monday, the judge directed U.S. immigration authorities to report on their efforts to release families in custody by next week.
"I will order that in a week (April 6), the government has got to come back to me and give me answers about the capacity of these centers, videotapes of living conditions and steps taken toward release," Boasberg said after a 45-minute hearing.
First military service member dies from coronavirus
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The first U.S. military service member has died from the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Monday, as it reported another spike in the number of infected troops.
The service member was a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who tested positive for COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – and had been in hospital since March 21. He died on Saturday, the Pentagon said.
"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to coronavirus," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement. "This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community."
The New Jersey National Guard identified him as Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok, a drilling guardsman in Medical Command and a civilian physician assistant, originally from Jackson, New Jersey.
"Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.