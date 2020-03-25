WASHINGTON — The sun had barely risen Monday when U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams took to the airwaves. "I want America to understand: This week, it's going to get bad," he said on NBC's "Today."
It got bad quickly.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached U.S. soil, the country reported more than 100 deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll past 500 and the infection total to more than 41,000.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, exploded across the country and the world, lawmakers on Capitol Hill spent much of the day locked in a bitter stalemate, unable to finalize the outlines of a $2 trillion stimulus package.
The Federal Reserve again announced an unprecedented set of actions meant to boost the faltering U.S. economy, but stocks on Wall Street tumbled again anyway. Leaders in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia and a growing list of other states issued their strictest orders yet for Americans to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
More than 100 million Americans – nearly 1 in 3 – are under orders from their governors to stay at home. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, ordered all passengers on all flights that originate in New York or New Jersey to self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, ordered a similar quarantine for any person flying into her state.
Tightening restrictions
But even as more states – and even other countries – continued to tighten restrictions in an effort to prevent hospitals and medical workers from being overwhelmed by the rapidly spreading virus, President Donald Trump signaled a wariness with the mounting economic consequences of bringing the nation to a halt.
"Our country wasn't built to be shut down," Trump said at a White House briefing late Monday afternoon.
The president argued that a severe economic downturn could eventually pose a greater threat, in terms of the number of lives ruined, than the pandemic itself.
"If it were up to the doctors, they might say, 'Let's shut down the entire world,' " Trump said, making clear that he has little appetite for ongoing restrictions that threaten to further cripple the economy, even as experts have argued that they are critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump noted that tens of thousands of Americans die each year of the flu, and that thousands more perish each year in automobile crashes. "That doesn't mean we're going to tell everybody no more driving of cars," he said.
Asked about his desire to quickly get the nation moving again as health experts say the worst of the outbreak lies ahead for much of the country, Trump said the country can juggle health concerns while not shutting down completely.
"We can do two things at one time," he said, adding, "We can't have the cure be worse than the problem."
Reexamining recommendations
Vice President Mike Pence said the federal government will reexamine its social-distancing recommendations for Americans at the end of March.
"We thought it was important for every American to take action, as tens of millions are, to help us slow the spread," Pence told reporters. "But at the end of this 15 days, we're going to get with our health experts, we're going to evaluate ways in which we might be able to adjust that guidance for the American people."
The initial 15-day period in which the administration urged people to work from home and avoid gatherings ends March 30.