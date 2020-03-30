Nation reels as COVID-19 runs rampant

Illinois sees first infant die of COVID-19
CHICAGO (Tribune News Service)— In a somber start to his daily news conference Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an infant diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
The child, whose exact age and medical history was not released, is believed to be the youngest person in Illinois whose death has been linked to the coronavirus.
The infant’s death prompted another stern warning from Pritzker and public health officials about the importance of obeying the week-old stay-at-home order.
The infant’s death clearly shook Pritzker, as state officials confirmed 12 other deaths, including a state employee, and 465 new cases. The death toll announced Saturday marks the state’s highest single-day death total since the state began tracking the virus on Jan. 21.
Illinois now has 3,491 total known cases and 47 deaths.
Spread of virus accelerates in US prisons
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sean Hernandez says he covers his mouth and nose with a T-shirt or towel when he leaves his cell, the only defense he can improvise against the coronavirus outbreak now sweeping through New York’s Rikers Island jail system.
Inmates have no access to gloves or proper masks and have only cold water to wash their hands, said Hernandez, who was convicted of attempted murder and has served eight years. He said inmates watched on Thursday as a guard coughed, her cheeks turned red and she collapsed to the ground.
“We are pleading with officers” for better defenses, he said. “They just shrug. In the end, we are just inmates, second-class citizens. We are like livestock.”
As of Saturday, at least 132 inmates and 104 staff at jails across New York City had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The virus appears to be spreading quickly through a jail system famous for its overcrowded cell blocks. The city’s Department of Correction said it is taking many measures to protect detainees, and declined to comment on Hernandez’s account of an infected guard collapsing.
Across the United States, jails and prisons are reporting an accelerating spread of the new disease, and they are taking a varied approach to protecting the inmates in their charge. Thousands of inmates are being released from detention, in some cases with little or no medical screening to determine if they may be infected by the coronavirus and at risk of spreading it into the community, Reuters found.
Coronavirus cases in California ICUs double overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — The number of coronavirus patients in California intensive care units doubled overnight and manufacturers are stepping up to build equipment like ventilators to fill hospital shortages, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Saturday.
He spoke from a Bloom Energy facility in Sunnyvale retrofitted to refurbish ventilators unusable after sitting idle for years in government stockpiles. Days before, the company had used the room for storage.
As Newsom talked, employees behind him wearing white coats and masks repaired machines.
Newsom said the state needs 10,000 ventilators quickly to treat a surge in COVID-19 patients who need assistance breathing. He said the state has identified 4,250 machines and is working to find more.
Overnight, the number of people in California intensive care units jumped from 200 to 410, Newsom said.
D.C., Maryland see surge in cases
(The Washington Post) – The Washington region's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to climb Saturday, with Maryland seeing a record surge in confirmed cases, including an outbreak in a nursing home that has sickened 66 residents.
More than 2,000 people have tested positive for covid-19, the disease the virus causes, in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, and 34 people have died - 20 in Virginia, 10 in Maryland and four in the District.
Maryland reported its biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases on Saturday morning - 219 new cases, before the cases in the nursing home were recorded hours later - and Virginia saw another substantial jump - 135 - the states' health departments said. Maryland now has 1,058 reported cases, and Virginia has 740, by The Washington Post's count.
On Saturday night, Maryland officials reported more bad news: the outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement that 11 residents are hospitalized, and 55 more are sick.
Cruise ship gets permission to pass through Panama to Florida
AMA CITY (Reuters) - A cruise ship stuck off Panama’s Pacific coast after four passengers died and more than 130 others developed influenza-like symptoms, including at least two with the coronavirus, will be allowed to proceed through the Panama Canal, the government said on Saturday.
Holland America Line’s 238-meter (781-foot) MS Zaandam vessel can now continue its trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but Panama’s government underscored that no passengers or crew members would be allowed to set foot on Panamanian soil.
“Panama will guarantee biosecurity measures to protect the personnel who will participate in this maneuver and thus safeguard the health of Panamanians,” the government said in a statement.
The Zaandam, which was previously on a South American cruise, was denied access to the Panama Canal for sanitary reasons, leaving passengers and crew wondering when they would get home.
In the meantime, Holland America, which is owned by Carnival Corp, sent the Rotterdam sister ship to the area as Panama’s Maritime Authority said 401 asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to transfer from the Zaandam to the other ship.
There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board the Zaandam, as well as four doctors and four nurses, the cruise operator has said.