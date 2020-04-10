Trump to paint Biden as both establishment, leftist
(The Washington Post) — President Donald Trump and his campaign greeted the ostensible end of the Democratic presidential primary process Wednesday with two conflicting but revealing messages.
Former vice president Joe Biden became the presumptive nominee, they argued, because he was the choice of his party's embedded establishment that disrespected the populist movement behind rival Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
"The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party," Trump tweeted, arguing that he is a better fit for Sanders' voters than Biden.
But Biden also pulled it off, they said, because he embraced the far-left policies of the anti-establishment Sanders and is indistinguishable from the self-described socialist.
"They are both the same," tweeted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
As an opening salvo for what is certain to be a historically fierce general election campaign, the Trump tactics offered a window into the race ahead, pitting a conventional Democratic campaign against a Republican incumbent still striving to scramble political categories.
The comments from Trump and his campaign Wednesday underscored how they plan to begin the general election by running two distinct campaigns against the presumptive Democratic nominee. One is a competition for the ideological center of the country, run through the tony, tax-skeptical suburbs of key swing states that rejected the GOP in 2018. The second is a fight for the mostly working-class populism of the left, which has rejected the establishment politics of both national parties.
"There is a sizable chunk of Bernie voters who just like the populist appeal," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "Now that Bernie is no longer in the race, those people may be looking for a home."
Chaotic Wisconsin election signals virus-related voting battles ahead
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Shavonda Sisson said she requested a mail ballot to vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary election in Wisconsin well ahead of the election.
When it failed to arrive, the Milwaukee resident decided not to risk voting in person. Sisson, a 39-year-old African American, feared her asthma would make her vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus now sweeping the country. And she expressed anger that other voters, especially in the hard-hit black community, had to make the same tough choice.
"Having to make that decision between their life and their vote, it's heartbreaking," Sisson said.
Sisson is among potentially thousands of Wisconsin's nearly 3.4 million registered voters who could not vote by mail or in person in Tuesday's elections that went forward despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from state election officials, voting rights advocates who heard from people who never received a ballot, and Reuters interviews with more than a dozen Wisconsin residents who were unable to vote.
Conservative-leaning courts overturned a decree by Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the election and extend absentee voting. Evers issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25 to combat the virus, which has killed more than 14,000 people nationwide, at least 95 of them in Wisconsin.
The drama in Wisconsin foreshadows legal battles and political showdowns looming in upcoming primaries across the country, and heading into the all-important November presidential election, as the worst public health crisis in a century upends voting, Democratic officials, non-partisan voter advocates and election watchdogs say.