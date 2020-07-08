Fauci: US 'still knee deep in the first wave' of pandemic
(The Washington Post) — The pandemic map of the United States burned bright red Monday, with the number of new coronavirus infections during the first six days of July nearing 300,000 as more states and cities moved to reimpose shutdown orders.
After an Independence Day weekend that attracted large crowds to fireworks displays and produced scenes of Americans drinking and partying without masks, health officials warned of hospitals running out of space and infection spreading rampantly. The United States is "still knee deep in the first wave" of the pandemic, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, on Monday.
Fauci noted that while Europe managed to drive infections down – and now is dealing with little blips as it reopens – U.S. communities "never came down to baseline and now are surging back up," he said in an interview conducted on Twitter and Facebook with his boss, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.
Despite President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases are "harmless," Arizona and Nevada have reported their highest numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in recent days. The seven-day averages in 12 states hit new highs, with the biggest increases in West Virginia, Tennessee and Montana. The country's rolling seven-day average of daily new cases hit a record high Monday – the 28th record-setting day in a row.
US to force out foreign students taking classes fully online
NEW YORK (Reuters) — Foreign students must leave the United States if their school's classes this fall will be taught completely online, or transfer to another school with in-person instruction, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced on Monday.
It was not immediately clear how many student visa holders would be affected by the move, but foreign students are a key source of revenue for many U.S. universities as they often pay full tuition.
ICE said it would not allow holders of student visas to remain in the country if their school was fully online for the fall. Those students must transfer or leave the country, or they potentially face deportation proceedings, according to the announcement.
Colleges and universities have begun to announce plans for the fall 2020 semester amid the continued coronavirus pandemic. Harvard University on Monday announced it would conduct course instruction online for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The ICE guidance applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 visas, which are for academic and vocational students. The State Department issued 388,839 F visas and 9,518 M visas in fiscal year 2019, according to the agency's data.
The guidance does not affect students taking classes in person. It also does not affect F-1 students taking a partial online course-load, as long as their university certifies the student's instruction is not completely digital. M-1 vocational program students and F-1 English language training program students will not be allowed to take any classes online.