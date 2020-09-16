DHS will not make officials available for questioning in House probe
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — The Department of Homeland Security has said it will not agree to a congressional panel's request to interview official witnesses as part of an investigation of the department's response to protests in Portland, Ore. The congressional investigation has been fueled by allegations from a top Department of Homeland Security official who has accused the White House of trying to skew intelligence reports to match President Donald Trump's claims that far-left extremist groups are behind nationwide protests against police violence.
The House Intelligence Committee's request to interview several DHS officials "will not be accommodated at this time," Assistant Secretary Beth Spivey wrote to the committee chair Monday, saying the committee had unreasonably broadened its scope after receiving a whistleblower complaint from Brian Murphy, who until recently was in charge of the department's intelligence office.
Murphy has alleged that senior DHS officials, acting on orders from the White House, have tried to color intelligence reports in ways that favor Trump's campaign rhetoric. Murphy said in a complaint filed last week with the DHS inspector general that the department's acting secretary, Chad Wolf, instructed him in May to stop reporting Russian interference in the election and to focus his office's efforts on China and Iran, two countries that Democratic lawmakers briefed on intelligence say are not engaged in the same aggressive attempts to influence the elections as Russia.
Court allows Trump to phase out immigrant humanitarian protections
SAN FRANCISCO (Los Angeles Times) — A federal appeals court decided 2-1 Monday that the Trump administration may deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants who previously received temporary protected status for humanitarian reasons.
The 2-1 ruling by a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an injunction protecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan from being deported pending litigation. The Trump administration ended their protections, saying their home countries were now safe for them.
The decision affects 300,000 noncitizens and 200,000 of their children who are U.S. citizens. Many of the immigrants have lived in the U.S. for decades.