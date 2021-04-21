Manchin throws support behind labor reform bill
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said on Monday he supports a sweeping labor reform bill, giving the legislation some momentum after it passed in the House last month.
The West Virginia Democrat said the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, would level the playing field for unions and he was looking forward to working with a bipartisan group of legislators to pass it. He made the announcement at a virtual National Press Club event with Cecil Roberts, the president of the United Mine Workers of America union.
The bill, introduced in February by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and supported by President Joe Biden, would bolster collective bargaining rights, allow unions to collect dues from non-members covered by their contracts and establish penalties for corporations that violate workers' rights, among other measures.
The PRO Act passed in the House 225-206 but has an uphill battle in the Senate. Even with Manchin's support the bill does not yet have all 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate, the level at which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would get a vote. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly still have not supported the bill.
And a Senate rule that requires most legislation to win 60 votes for passage instead of only a simple majority, could stand in its way.
Union opponents decried Manchin's move. Kristen Swearingen, chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, said the bill would invade employee privacy and "kill West Virginia jobs, while taking the hard-earned income away from small businesses and employees."
But UMWA's Roberts said passage of the legislation would go a long way to help recovery across Appalachia, which has been hit hard by the transformation of the energy businesses from coal to renewable energy. U.S. coal production has sunk to the lowest levels since the 1970s and jobs in the industry have plummeted more than 40% since 2008.
UMWA launched on Monday a plan called "Preserving Coal Country" that for the first time supports jobs in renewable energy in coal country. It calls for an expansion of tax incentives for building supply chains for solar and wind power, with hiring preferences for out-of-work miners and their families.
It also calls for enhanced government funding for carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS. The technology, not yet commercial, could extend the life of existing coal plants by siphoning off carbon emissions for permanent storage underground.
Roberts added that if the plan wasn't adopted, the United States risks losing leadership in developing technologies that could preserve jobs and provide new opportunities.
With climate clock ticking, activists push Biden to act faster
Climate activists rallied in New York’s Union Square on Monday with a message for the Biden administration: Time is running out, but it is not too late.
Along with demands to end fossil fuel reliance, activist leaders unveiled an addition to the digital "climate clock" displayed on a building above the square since September.
The clock now shows the amount of the world's energy supplied from renewable sources, currently at 12% and slowly rising. A timer counts down the years, days and seconds that scientists estimate are left to reach net zero carbon emissions and avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
"If we just have the deadline, that's really focused on doomsday, and it can make people feel hopeless. People need to be reminded there's so much they can do in terms of taking action," said Alexandria Villasenor, a leader in the youth climate movement and one of several speakers at Monday's event.
The event was part of a week of civic action aiming to pressure world leaders ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit on Thursday and Friday.
Masked and outdoors, speakers shared stories of how their own communities had been hurt by climate-induced disasters.
"We're saying, 'Get fossil fuel money out of your meetings, out of your politics.' We're saying, 'Keep fossil fuels in the ground,'" said Thanu Yakupitiyage of 350.org, one of the event organizers. "We're saying, 'Listen to front-line communities and the communities hit worst by the climate crisis.' "
Behind the podium, the deadline clock counted down with six years, 256 days remaining, then flashed a message: "We are in a climate emergency but we have a window of hope if we #ActInTime."