Judge blocks vaccine rule for health workers in 10 states
A federal judge on Monday blocked in 10 states a Biden administration vaccine requirement, finding the agency that issued the rule mandating health care workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus likely exceeded its authority.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in St. Louis prevents the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from enforcing its vaccine mandate for health care workers until the court can hear legal challenges brought by the 10 states.
CMS in a statement said it was reviewing the ruling, adding that unvaccinated health care staff pose a threat to patient safety.
The ruling is the second legal setback for President Joe Biden, who has focused on vaccines to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, a point he emphasized on Monday amid concerns about the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.
A federal appeals court in New Orleans earlier this month blocked a sweeping workplace mandate that requires businesses with at least 100 employees to get their staff vaccinated or tested weekly.
Republican state attorneys general sued the administration in early November over the CMS rule, seeking to block the requirement because they alleged it would worsen healthcare staffing shortages.
Schelp, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said CMS had understated the "overwhelming" cost of its mandate and by declining to submit the rule to public comment the agency had fed the vaccine hesitancy the rule is meant to counter.
Maxwell portrayed both as scapegoat, predator as trial begins
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal trial got under way on Monday, with a prosecutor saying the British socialite lured underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, while a defense lawyer urged jurors not to turn Maxwell into a scapegoat.
"She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to be sexually abused," Assistant District Attorney Lara Pomerantz said in her opening statement.
Maxwell, 59, is on trial for recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.
She has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sex trafficking and other crimes, including two counts of perjury that will be tried at a later date.
Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.