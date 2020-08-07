Chicago says students will stay home; NY erects COVID checkpoints
NEW YORK — Chicago will teach online only when school resumes in September, the mayor said on Wednesday, and New York City announced checkpoints at bridges and tunnels to enforce a quarantine on travelers from 35 states on a list of coronavirus hot spots.
The teachers' union and many parents in Chicago had objected to a plan to allow students the option of attending class in pods of 15 pupils twice a week.
Local media reported that the Chicago Teachers' Union had called for a strike vote over the issue.
"In a perfect world, students would be in classrooms more, not less. But unfortunately that is not where we find ourselves today," Chicago schools chief Janice Jackson said at a news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Chicago is the third-largest school district in the United States behind New York and Los Angeles, with 350,000 students.
Los Angeles has already announced that students will be kept home, while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he expects to have children attend classes part of the time.
Republican congressman Davis tests positive
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making him at least the 15th U.S. lawmaker to be infected or presumed to have the disease.
Davis, a Republican of Illinois, said in a statement that he took the test after running a fever Wednesday morning. His office was contacting constituents he had met with within the previous 48 hours, Davis said, and he was postponing public events until he had received a negative test.
"If you're out in public, use social distancing, and when you can't social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That's what it will take to get through this pandemic," said Davis, 50.
At least 14 other members of the House of Representatives and Senate – seven Republicans and seven Democrats – have tested positive or were presumed to have had COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year.
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the pandemic, said a week ago he had tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine.