Democrats plan hearing on USPS as Republicans allege 'conspiracy theory'
(The Washington Post) — The U.S. Postal Service remained gripped in a partisan battle Monday as Democrats pushed for an emergency hearing and funding while Republicans accused them of stoking a conspiracy theory ahead of a November election in which millions of votes will be cast by mail.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to testify next week before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about the sweeping operational changes that have led to mail delivery delays across the country and raised concerns among elected officials and voters, the committee announced Monday.
DeJoy, a top donor and fundraiser for President Donald Trump who took the Postal Service position in June, has come under increasing criticism for the changes, which he has said would increase efficiency and reduce costs.
White House finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge
(Reuters) — The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S. leadership.
The energy industry and Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy said opening ANWR to drilling would create jobs and boost the state's economy, which is reliant on oil production. Democrats including presidential hopeful Joe Biden and green groups criticized the move as a giveaway to Big Oil that would harm the Arctic's unique ecosystem and native people.