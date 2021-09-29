National news briefs

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first.
"Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," he said, noting that about 23% of people in the United States have not received a shot.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also received a booster shot on Monday. "All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated," he said.
21 states urge EPA to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite
WASHINGTON — A group of 21 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and several major U.S. cities urged the Biden administration to finalize significantly stricter vehicle emissions rules than it has proposed.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in August called for reversing the Trump-era loosening of vehicle emissions rules with a new plan to boost efficiency 10% in the 2023 model year and aim for a fleet average of 52 miles per gallon by 2026.
But the states and cities want more stringent rules, saying automakers have enough time to meet tougher rules.
"There is no need to wait to require further deployment of these technologies or to delay the massive economic and public health benefits of reducing these emissions," wrote the state attorneys general, led by California and joined by New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and others.
"EPA must begin now to address the devastating risks of climate change and the ongoing harms facing communities," they said.
Other states signing include New York, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.