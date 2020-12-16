Lawyers group seeks sanctions against Texas AG, colleagues
AUSTIN, Texas (The Dallas Morning News) — A national lawyers group on Monday called for professional licensing bodies to investigate what it called a "breach of ethical rules" by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 17 of his counterparts in red states who sued in the Supreme Court last week in a vain attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in four states in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Lawyers Defending American Democracy, a nonpartisan group that says it has the support of 5,000 lawyers across the country, said in a statement that Paxton and his fellow Republican state attorneys general filed an "abusive lawsuit" that pushed groundless theories that erode confidence in vital institutions.
"The historically unprecedented attack on our democracy needs to be met by historically unprecedented state bar investigations," said the group.
It called for the state bar of Texas, and its lawyer-licensing counterparts in other states, to investigate unprofessional conduct by not only the state attorneys general but any lawyers among the 126 GOP members of Congress who supported the suit.
Georgia voters start early visits to polls
MARIETTA, Ga. (Reuters) — Hundreds of people lined up in a cold rain on Monday to cast ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and influence Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's ability to enact his agenda.
The Southern state, dominated by Republicans for decades, is now one of the most competitive U.S. political battlegrounds after Biden's narrow victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump and other top Republicans have campaigned to help incumbent Republican Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler win on Jan. 5, while Democrats have spent millions to back challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
"Look at this line, all these people. This is what it's about: turnout," said Brenda Reed, 40, a Democrat who works in the hospitality business. "We're in the second round of a two-round bout."