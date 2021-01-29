Video shows congresswoman harassing school shooting survivor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (South Florida Sun Sentinel) — Video surfaced Wednesday showing U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon promoter, following David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol, harassing him and trying to goad him into responding.
Hogg became a gun control activist after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Greene, a Republican, was elected in November to a Georgia congressional seat. She's promoted the QAnon conspiracy, and people combing through her social media history have found bizarre utterances from her past, including her assertion that the Stoneman Douglas massacre was a "false flag" operation, something that is either faked or in which an attacker is pretending to be someone else. Greene also liked a Facebook comment calling for "a bullet to the head" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The video of Greene going after Hogg was highlighted Wednesday on Twitter by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was one of the 17 people killed at the school. Guttenberg also has become a prominent activist against gun violence in the aftermath of his daughter's murder. The original video, posted on Greene's YouTube page, is dated Jan 21, 2020.
Proud Boys leader was 'prolific' informer for law enforcement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters.
In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio's own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling.
Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. "I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."