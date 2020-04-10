New York death toll hits new high
NEW YORK (Reuters) — New York, the hardest-hit state in America, on Wednesday reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in a single day with even veteran doctors and nurses expressing shock at the speed with which patients were declining and dying.
The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, even as authorities warned the state's official death tally may understate the true number.
"Every number is a face, " said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ordered flags flown at half-staff across New York in recognition of the toll. "This virus attacked the vulnerable and attacked the weak and it's our job as a society to protect the vulnerable."
Doctors and nurses say it isn't just elderly or patients with underlying health conditions who appear to be fine one minute and at death's door the next. It can happen for the young and healthy, too.
Patients "look fine, feel fine, then you turn around and they're unresponsive," said Diana Torres, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, where the virus has infected more than 415,000 people. "I'm paranoid, scared to walk out of their room."
Cuomo said 779 people died in the past day in his state. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said 275 had died there. Both totals exceeded one-day records reported just a day earlier.
Despite the grim tally, Cuomo said overall trends still appeared positive. Cuomo cited a drop in new hospitalizations and other data points as evidence that New York was "bending the curve" and gaining some control over the infection rate.
Cuomo said the death count would continue at the current level or increase in the coming days as critically ill patients, who have been hospitalized for more than a week and on ventilator machines to assist in breathing, die.
Washington area reports more than 10,600 virus cases
(The Washington Post) — The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia surpassed another grave milestone in the coronavirus crisis Wednesday, as the tally of confirmed cases surged beyond 10,600, and Maryland reported more than 20 deaths in a single day for just the second time.
So far, 227 people had died in the two states and the District combined as of Wednesday morning, as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to rise and experts said the area has yet to reach the peak of the pandemic.
In just the District metro region, the number of confirmed cases climbed 76 percent in 24 hours, from 494 to 869. The jarring spike was driven by Maryland's Prince George's and Montgomery counties, where the number of confirmed cases rose 179 percent to 507 patients diagnosed with the virus.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said the statewide spike – a record – has dual explanations: rising infections plus ramped-up testing that identified patients whose samples were collected a week or more ago. Commercial labs are beginning to "clear their backlog of tests," he said, adding that the situation appears likely to worsen.
"This virus continues to spread in every jurisdiction, and as I have been saying for weeks, the Baltimore-Washington corridor has become an emerging hotspot," the governor tweeted.
Leaders across the region announced new efforts to mitigate the sprawling public health and economic impact of the crisis.
District Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, shut down golf courses and tennis courts and set new restrictions on food shopping. Farmers and fish markets must shift to "grab and go" to operate, and grocery stores must both limit the number of shoppers inside and instruct them to cover their faces under the mayor's order.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, announced a two-week delay of the congressional primary election scheduled for early June and asked the Virginia General Assembly to postpone May's special and municipal elections until November.