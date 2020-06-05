Barr seeks to subdue DC protests with federal firepower
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — From an FBI command center in Washington's Chinatown neighborhood, Attorney General William Barr has orchestrated a stunning show of force on the streets of the nation's capital – a battalion of federal agents, troops and police designed to restore order, but one that critics say carries grim parallels to heavy-handed foreign regimes.
Barr was tapped by President Donald Trump to direct the national response to protests and riots over police misconduct since the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The attorney general has focused much of his attention on the District of Columbia, where unrest and arrests swelled over the weekend before a jarring clash Monday to clear peaceful protesters from outside the White House - an order Barr issued personally. By Tuesday night, as he sat in the FBI command center until nearly midnight, the city's mood seemed to have calmed.
Mattis, Esper level extraordinary criticism of Trump
WASHINGTON (Los Angeles Times) — President Donald Trump's effort to use a military response to nationwide protests led to an extraordinary rupture with both his current and former secretaries of defense Wednesday, with one rejecting use of active-duty troops against protesters and the other accusing Trump of ordering the military to "violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens."
The statement by former Defense Secretary James Mattis was without precedent, and the effects on Trump are likely to be far-reaching.
Mattis, who resigned as defense secretary in late 2018, denounced Trump for his actions on Monday, in which the president walked through Lafayette Park near the White House to pose in front of a church after protesters had been driven from the park by police and military units, firing tear gas.
Biden widens his lead over Trump
(Bloomberg News) — Joe Biden further widened his lead over President Donald Trump as unrest gripped much of the country, up 11 percentage points over the incumbent in the latest Monmouth University poll.
The poll found that registered voters favored Biden 52% to Trump's 41%. Last month Biden led Trump 50% to 41% and in April, 48% to 44%.