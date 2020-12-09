Bipartisan relief package hits snags
WASHINGTON (CQ-Roll Call) — After making a big splash last week and injecting a sense of optimism into long-delayed coronavirus relief talks, a bipartisan $908 billion plan is hung up over the specifics of aid to states and localities and liability protections for businesses.
Sources familiar with the talks said those two issues were the main sticking points holding up introduction of bill text, after a three-hour conference call on Sunday.
The $908 billion plan is being eyed by some as the baseline for a new aid package lawmakers plan to attach to an omnibus fiscal 2021 spending bill. A one-week stopgap measure to buy more time to write the massive package and vote on it is on tap this week.
Introduction of the plan's framework by a bipartisan Senate group and members of the House's Problem Solvers Caucus last week was followed by high-level endorsements to varying degrees.
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Biden win in Georgia
ATLANTA (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that relied on conspiracy theories to try to invalidate Georgia election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten dismissed the lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell in an attempt to decertify Georgia's election. He said overturning the election would have amounted to "judicial activism."
"They want this court to substitute its judgment for the 2.5 million voters who voted for Biden," Batten, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, said in court in Atlanta. "This I'm unwilling to do."
The decision leaves Georgia's results intact, supporting state elections officials' statements that there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday recertified the election results after a second recount again confirmed Biden defeated Trump.
Florida police raid house of fired data scientist
(The Washington Post) — Florida police officers with guns drawn raided the home of an ousted health department data scientist Monday morning, searching for the former agency employee's most powerful tools: her computer, her phone and other hardware that supports the coronavirus website she set up after accusing the state of manipulating its official numbers.
Authorities say the scientist, Rebekah Jones, may have also used the devices to hack into a health department website in November and to send an unauthorized message to Florida emergency personnel, urging them to speak out against the state's pandemic response.