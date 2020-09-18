US charges 7 in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged five Chinese residents and two Malaysian businessmen in a wide-ranging hacking effort that encompassed targets from video games to pro-democracy activists.
Federal prosecutors said the Chinese nationals had been charged with hacking more than 100 companies in the United States and abroad, including software development companies, computer manufacturers, telecommunications providers, social media companies, gaming firms, nonprofits, universities, think-tanks as well as foreign governments and politicians and civil society figures in Hong Kong.
U.S. officials stopped short of alleging the hackers were working on behalf of Beijing, but in a statement Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen expressed exasperation with Chinese authorities, saying they were – at the very least – turning a blind eye to cyber-espionage.
White House shows flexibility on COVID aid
WASHINGTON (CQ-Roll Call) — The Trump administration is willing to consider another $1.5 trillion in relief for the U.S. economy and health care system, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday, including more aid to state and local governments than top GOP officials have been comfortable with to date.
Meadows spoke with President Donald Trump before a CNBC appearance Wednesday, where he said Trump was "encouraged" by the bipartisan Problem Solvers caucus proposal unveiled the previous day.
Meadows said the $1.5 trillion price tag was higher than Republicans would like, but "not a showstopper at this point," while Trump tweeted that Republicans should "go for the much higher numbers" under discussion.
Meadows added that he was "probably more optimistic about the potential for a deal in the last 72 hours than I have been in the last 72 days." He said, however, a deal would likely need to come together in the next "week to 10 days" in order for a further aid package to have an impact this year.
HHS spokesman taking leave after Facebook rant
(Reuters) — Michael Caputo, the top spokesman at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will take a two-month leave of absence, the agency said on Wednesday, after a social media tirade drew widespread attention.
The move came two days after The New York Times reported that Caputo, a former adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Facebook that government scientists were engaging in "sedition" in their handling of the pandemic.
Caputo said without evidence that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was harboring a "resistance unit" determined to undermine Trump, according to the report. He also said that armed left-wing squads were preparing for insurrection following the election.