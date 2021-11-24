Judge clears charges against 4 Black men accused of 1949 rape
A Florida judge on Monday posthumously exonerated four Black men, known as the "Groveland Four," wrongly accused of raping a white teenager 72 years ago during the Jim Crow era of Southern U.S. racial segregation.
Lake County Circuit Court Judge Heidi Davis took a final step in the cases of Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Sam Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, the last gunned down by a posse before facing trial. The four men had been officially and posthumously pardoned in 2019.
Davis set aside the judgments and sentences of Irvin and Greenlee and dismissed the indictments of the other two.
In a motion seeking their exoneration, Florida state attorney Bill Gladson said newly uncovered evidence called into question whether any rape was committed and strongly suggested that "the sheriff, the judge, and the prosecutor all but ensured guilty verdicts in this case."
"We followed the evidence to see where it led us and it led us to this moment," Gladson told a news conference on Monday.
Widespread interest in the Groveland Four was renewed in 2012 by Gilbert King's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America."
Days after the four were accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 1949 near Groveland, Florida, Thomas was hunted down by a posse of over 1,000 men and shot 400 times.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 1951 unanimously overturned the convictions of Shepherd and Irvin, who were defended by National Association for the Advancement of Colored People attorney Thurgood Marshall, who later became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.
That same year, Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall shot the two men, killing Shepherd, as he transported them to a pretrial hearing. McCall alleged they were trying to escape.
Irvin was retried and convicted again. He was paroled in 1968 and found dead a year later under suspicious circumstances.
Greenlee, paroled in the early 1960s, died in 2012.
The woman who accused the men of raping her when she was 17 opposed the pardons in 2019, saying she was not a liar.
US senators urge funds to help election workers amid threats
WASHINGTON — The leaders of a Senate committee on Monday urged the Federal Election Assistance Commission to help election officials around the country tap federal money to strengthen security during a wave of threats and harassment following the 2020 U.S. election.
"This onslaught of threats against election workers is unacceptable and raises serious concerns about the ability to recruit and retain election workers needed to administer future elections," the Rules Committee's Democratic chairwoman, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and top Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, said in a letter to the U.S. agency overseeing election administration.
The senators asked the agency to provide state and local election officials with information on how to use federal election funds to improve security. They also asked it to provide guidance on other resources available "for identifying and responding to potential threats."
The letter follows a series of Reuters stories documenting a campaign of fear waged against front-line election administrators inspired by former President Donald Trump's relentless false claims that the 2020 vote was "rigged" against him. Reuters has documented nearly 800 intimidating messages to election officials in 12 states, including more than 100 that could warrant prosecution, according to legal experts.
"Reuters' ongoing reporting on this issue has helped expose the extent and nature of threats against election workers and officials," a Rules Committee staffer said.
The independent, bipartisan agency was created under a law passed by Congress in 2002 to help states modernize elections after problems during the 2000 presidential vote. The agency distributes federal funds to help states run elections, provides guidance on federal election law and certifies voting machines.
"We must ensure that election workers are able to do their jobs free from threats, intimidation or other improper influence," the committee leaders said in the letter.
The senators said the committee has heard from state and local election officials seeking guidance on how to use federal funds to help with costs such as hiring security after being targeted by threats or employing firms to investigate threats on social media and share that information with law enforcement.
An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.