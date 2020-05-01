White House to speed vaccine development
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Trump administration is planning to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of 2020, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
The official declined to be publicly identified.
Executives and other experts have previously suggested that clinical trials to guarantee a vaccine is safe and effective could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months.
Several agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services announced plans earlier in April to partner with more than 15 drug companies as well as European regulators in an effort to spur development of vaccines and treatments for the disease.
The latest Trump administration efforts to speed vaccine development were originally reported by Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.
Florida coronavirus death toll rises to 1,218
MIAMI (Miami Herald) — Florida's Department of Health on Wednesday morning confirmed 347 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 33,193 as the governor prepares to announce "Phase 1" of the state's reopening plans.
There were 47 new deaths also announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,218.
This is the lowest total number of newly confirmed cases reported in Florida since Saturday, when the state confirmed 306 additional cases of COVID-19 and decreased its COVID-19 case updates from twice a day to once a day.
On Tuesday, the state had reported 708 additional confirmed cases and 83 deaths — the highest total of new deaths reported on a single day. Of Wednesday's 47 reported deaths, 22 were in South Florida, according to the state's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
McConnell now 'open' to bailouts for hard-hit states
(New York Daily News) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday backed off his controversial claim that coronavirus-ravaged states should go bankrupt and said he's "open" to bailing them out, apparently caving to blistering criticism from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats.
McConnell – whose bankruptcy comments last week may have turned him into one of the most hated men in Washington – said in an interview on Fox News Radio that "all governors, regardless of party, would like to have more money" amid the economy-crushing pandemic.