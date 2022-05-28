Husband of slain Uvalde teacher suffers fatal heart attack
FORT WORTH, Texas (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) — The husband of one of the fourth-grade teachers killed in the Uvalde school shooting Tuesday has died, according to multiple news reports.
Irma Garcia, who was a 23-year veteran teacher at Robb Elementary School, was killed after an 18-year-old gunman entered the campus, barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom and fired dozens of shots – killing 19 students, Garcia and another teacher.
Garcia's husband, Joe, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after his wife's death, according to Ernie Zuniga, of KABB FOX San Antonio.
Zuniga reported that the pair had been together since high school and married for 24 years.
The Garcias shared four children together and loved barbecuing, Irma Garcia wrote in her biography on the Uvalde school district's website.
The couple leaves behind their son Cristian, who was completing Marine boot camp earlier in the year; Jose, who attends Texas State University; Lyliana, a high school student; and Alysandra, a middle school student.
Twitter user "@Fuhknjo," who said he is the pair's nephew and tweeted about Irma's death earlier in the week, confirmed the news about Joe.
"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn't easy," they tweeted, adding in a second tweet that the Garcia children are 23, 19, 15 and 13 years old.
"No child should have to go through this," the Twitter user said. "My heart breaks for them."
Another user, Yesennia Nevarez, also said Irma Garcia was her aunt and in a screenshotted notes message said she hopes "no other family has to be hurt like this again."
"My little town is very tight know and I know many of her sweet students didn't make it. I'm so sorry this happened to such innocent and beautiful souls," the twitter user wrote Wednesday night. "I know (my aunt) would've done anything to have seen them grow and prosper."
America's biggest gun lobby to hold gathering in shadow of shootings
HOUSTON (Reuters) — America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting Friday in Houston, just 280 miles from the scene of the country's worst school shooting in a decade.
An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle that he was legally able to purchase stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in a hail of bullets.
The NRA gathering takes place this year in the shadow of not one but two gun-driven massacres in recent days. An avowed white supremacist who was also armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.
In a country where gun rights are enshrined in the Constitution and gun sales in the millions are surging, the NRA is likely to shrug off new calls for more gun control measures despite the latest shootings. The Republican Party, which has thwarted Democratic Party efforts in Congress to legislate stricter gun measures, is closely aligned with the NRA.